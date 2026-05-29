Bonnie Blue Confirms Pregnancy: Controversial Star Expecting First Child Months After Faking Baby Bump Following 400-Man 'Breeding Mission'
May 29 2026, Updated 5:06 p.m. ET
Bonnie Blue is officially expecting baby No. 1.
The OnlyFans creator's pregnancy was confirmed by a news outlet on Friday, May 29.
"Pregnancy is hard, but apart from that, I am all good," the influencer, 26, explained. "Well, a lot of gagging – a different type of gagging. That is frustrating."
Bonnie Blue Confirmed She's Pregnant With Baby No. 1
Though Blue (real name: Tia Billinger) refused to disclose the identity of her baby's father, she teased her most controversial stunt yet – a golden baby shower.
"Well, most pregnant people have a baby shower. Instead, I'm going to have a golden shower on Saturday," she revealed. "It is exactly what you think it is. I'll be inviting the public to come and urinate on me and have s-- with me."
Bonnie Blue Opened Up About Pregnancy Journey
The U.K.-based creator, who rose to fame for sleeping with 1,000 men in a single day, opened up about pregnancy and how her wardrobe has significantly changed.
"Nothing fits and it is not like going up one size. I am talking about 10 sizes up," she told the outlet. "Maternity clothes, they are ugly. I would have to provide everyone with V----- if I start wearing maternity clothes. It has been a struggle."
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Bonnie Blue Embarked on 'Breeding Mission' in February
She declined to share the gender of the baby, simply revealing, "It is healthy and that everything is all good."
Blue's road to motherhood has been nothing short of controversial, as she first revealed in February that she was expecting her first child after a "breeding mission" where she had unprotected s-- with 400 men. When asked if she had a message for any of the event's participants, she responded, "Good luck, I guess."
Bonnie Blue Claimed She Faked Pregnancy in March
"I was very transparent of what the event was about, what I’d like the outcome to be," she told her followers following the February event. "And they’ve got the option if they’d like to be involved, once I find out who the [dad] is, or if they don’t want to be, then I’m more than happy to be a single mom."
Blue continued to confuse the public in March, when she admitted that she faked being pregnant as part of a money-making stunt.
“So, spring break is done, and I’m no longer gonna need this fake bump so thank you for all you middle-aged dumb parents that fell for my rage bait, because not only has it paid for the villa, the sunshine, but over 100 million views has made me £1 million better off,” Blue said in a social media video via The Mirror.