Bonnie Blue Confirms Pregnancy: Controversial Star Expecting First Child Months After Faking Baby Bump Following 400-Man 'Breeding Mission'

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Bonnie Blue is officially expecting baby No. 1. The OnlyFans creator's pregnancy was confirmed by a news outlet on Friday, May 29. "Pregnancy is hard, but apart from that, I am all good," the influencer, 26, explained. "Well, a lot of gagging – a different type of gagging. That is frustrating."

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Bonnie Blue Confirmed She's Pregnant With Baby No. 1

Source: @bonnieblue/Instagram Bonnie Blue confirmed her pregnancy on May 29.

Though Blue (real name: Tia Billinger) refused to disclose the identity of her baby's father, she teased her most controversial stunt yet – a golden baby shower. "Well, most pregnant people have a baby shower. Instead, I'm going to have a golden shower on Saturday," she revealed. "It is exactly what you think it is. I'll be inviting the public to come and urinate on me and have s-- with me."

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Bonnie Blue Opened Up About Pregnancy Journey

Source: @bonnieblue/Instagram Bonnie Blue rose to fame for sleeping with 1,000 men in a single day.

The U.K.-based creator, who rose to fame for sleeping with 1,000 men in a single day, opened up about pregnancy and how her wardrobe has significantly changed. "Nothing fits and it is not like going up one size. I am talking about 10 sizes up," she told the outlet. "Maternity clothes, they are ugly. I would have to provide everyone with V----- if I start wearing maternity clothes. It has been a struggle."

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Bonnie Blue Embarked on 'Breeding Mission' in February

Source: @bonnieblue/Instagram Bonnie Blue went on a 'breeding mission' in February as she had unprotected s-- with 400 men.

She declined to share the gender of the baby, simply revealing, "It is healthy and that everything is all good." Blue's road to motherhood has been nothing short of controversial, as she first revealed in February that she was expecting her first child after a "breeding mission" where she had unprotected s-- with 400 men. When asked if she had a message for any of the event's participants, she responded, "Good luck, I guess."

Bonnie Blue Claimed She Faked Pregnancy in March

Source: @bonnieblue/Instagram Bonnie Blue confessed that she faked being pregnant in March.