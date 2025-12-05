Pregnant Meghan McCain Bashes Tucker Carlson for Making a 'Living Off of Ugliness' After She Was Called 'Fat' on His Podcast
Dec. 5 2025, Published 2:57 p.m. ET
Meghan McCain lashed out after a guest on Tucker Carlson's show called her "fat" while in the last trimester of her third pregnancy.
The pregnant star took to X on Thursday, December 4, noting she was "aware" of their conversation over her weight, "particularly how fat I am."
"Yes, I am very fat, I'm almost 9 months pregnant with my third child," she pointed out. "I am also very happy."
Meghan McCain Attacks Tucker Carlson
McCain particularly slammed Carlson since he's often preaching about his faith.
"I don't care how many times Tucker talks about being a Christian, that is not Christian behavior to engage in such a conversation on one of the largest podcasts in the world," The View alum noted. "This kind of meanness to women and hypocrisy is a classic example of why the right has such a problem with women voters of my generation."
"Don't feel bad for me, people have been calling me fat since I started in media at age 22," she admitted, calling the insults "old, lazy and tired."
"I don't make my living off of ugliness like that and truly can't fathom what life is like for anyone who does," the author concluded. "It must be very dark."
Carlson wasn't the one to actually hurl the diss, but he did nothing to scold guest Milo Yiannopoulos when he said it.
While talking about homosexuality in the right-wing community, Yiannopoulos questioned if there's "anything gayer than John McCain’s bloodlust."
"He even bred the fat best friend. Is there a more ostentatious f-- hag in America than Meghan McCain? You know, she hates herself," he claimed. "She’s fat. She’s crazy. She’s every gay man’s dream."
Meghan didn't address the comments Milo made about her late father, who passed away at age 81 in 2018.
Meghan McCain's Third Pregnancy
The star announced she was expecting another baby with husband Ben Domenech during a June episode of her podcast.
"I hope you don't mind. I wanted to let you in on something that's private that I haven't talked about publicly yet. I have two little girls. They are almost 5 and almost 3," she shared. "And I just am entering my second trimester, I'm pregnant with my third."
"I know this is a weird way to announce it, but I'm very nervous about...it's a boy," Meghan revealed. "I'm very nervous about having a boy. And I'm very nervous about having three children. Very."