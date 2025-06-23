Meghan McCain Pregnant With Baby No. 3, Admits She's 'Nervous' About Having a Boy

"I hope you don't mind. I wanted to let you in on something that's private that I haven't talked about publicly yet. I have two little girls. They are almost 5 and almost 3. And I just am entering my second trimester, I'm pregnant with my third," McCain — who shares daughters Liberty Sage, 4, and Clover Jade, 2, with husband Ben Domenech, 43 — said to Vance, 39, while recording the episode.

Sharing the baby's gender, McCain continued: "I know this is a weird way to announce it, but I'm very nervous about...it's a boy. I'm very nervous about having a boy. And I'm very nervous about having three children. Very."