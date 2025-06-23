Meghan McCain Pregnant With Baby No. 3, Admits She's 'Nervous' About Having a Boy
Meghan McCain is going to be a mom-of-three!
The 40-year-old revealed she is pregnant while interviewing second lady Usha Vance for the upcoming episode of her "Citizen McCain With Meghan McCain" podcast, which airs in full on Wednesday, June 25.
Meghan McCain Expecting Baby Boy With Ben Domonech
"I hope you don't mind. I wanted to let you in on something that's private that I haven't talked about publicly yet. I have two little girls. They are almost 5 and almost 3. And I just am entering my second trimester, I'm pregnant with my third," McCain — who shares daughters Liberty Sage, 4, and Clover Jade, 2, with husband Ben Domenech, 43 — said to Vance, 39, while recording the episode.
Sharing the baby's gender, McCain continued: "I know this is a weird way to announce it, but I'm very nervous about...it's a boy. I'm very nervous about having a boy. And I'm very nervous about having three children. Very."
Meghan McCain Announces Pregnancy to Usha Vance
McCain teased the news via Instagram on Monday morning, June 23, in the caption of a photo capturing her sit-down chat with Vice President J.D. Vance's wife.
"I had the distinct privilege of conducting our Second Lady @slotus Usha Vance’s (she asked me to call her Usha) first ever long form interview on camera and I truly can’t wait to share it with you on my @2waytvapp show @citizenmccain this Wednesday," Meghan's message began.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
She continued: "We get into it all — being a mother to three young kids, adjusting to life in her new role, and more."
"I even share something publicly with her I never have before," Meghan added in reference to her pregnancy news. "I am humbled by my time at the Naval Observatory with Usha and think you are all going to love getting to know this other side of her. She is already truly an iconic American figure. 🇺🇸 ♥️."
Meghan McCain Shares 2 Daughters With Ben Domenech
Meghan first became a mom in September 2020, when she gave birth to her and Ben's first child.
At the time, the talk show host had been a panelist on The View and announced the news while explaining how she'd be joining the show virtually to ensure she kept herself and her unborn baby healthy amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
"My husband Ben and I have been blessed to find out I’m pregnant. Although this isn’t how I expected to announce my pregnancy, both we and our families are excited to share the news with you all," her statement at the time read in part.
Meghan later welcomed her second daughter, Clover, in January 2023.
"Yesterday morning, we welcomed our newest addition, Clover Jade McCain Domenech, to our family!" the daughter of late senator and 2008 Republican presidential nominee John McCain wrote in a joint statement with her husband. "Ben and I are overjoyed to introduce Liberty to her baby sister and start this new adventure as a family."
"Meghan's strength and love for our daughters is boundless. I feel so blessed that her and Clover are both doing well, and I cannot wait for our entire family to meet our baby girl," Ben added of his wife.