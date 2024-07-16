Home > News NEWS How to Prepare for the Cannes Film Festival Without Losing One's Face: Advice From Entrepreneur Aza Misakyan Source: Aza Misakyan

Azganush (Aza) Misakyan is the founder of the international EdTech company Ycla Coding and the AI-powered sales engagement platform YCLA AI. At the Cannes Film Festival, she shone alongside directors, actors, and successful people from the business world. Her appearance on the red carpet was noticed by photographers and featured in many international media outlets. Following the event, she offered a glimpse into the preparation process, sharing behind-the-scenes details, insights, and secrets.

Aza recently attended the Cannes Film Festival for the first time, experiencing the thrill of walking the prestigious red carpet. Having seen the festival frequently in the media, she wanted to ensure a polished debut and thus undertook comprehensive preparations. This included hiring a model to teach her runway walking and posing techniques, as well as selecting and rehearsing hairstyles and makeup with a stylist. Such meticulous preparation bolstered her confidence, which she deemed essential for such a high-profile event.

Aza's wardrobe choices for the festival were particularly noteworthy. For the opening ceremony, she donned a white and blush embellished voluminous dress by Hacchic Couture. Founded in Vietnam in 2013, Hacchic Couture is known for its innovative, high-quality wedding dresses and evening gowns made with exclusive fabrics from around the world. Aza's dress was so grand for the opening ceremony that a large minivan was required to transport her. The ensemble garnered significant attention, with photographers capturing her extensively and her photos appearing in numerous American and European publications. Aza was pleased with the recognition and compliments she received from official festival guests and mentioned that she has several dresses from Hacchic Couture and even made a special trip to Vietnam to collect them, highlighting her admiration for the designer's style.

During the festival, Aza attended several key events, including the main premiere of Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, the official opening ceremony, and a charity gala dinner. The premiere of Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga left a strong impression on Aza, especially the performance of Anya Taylor-Joy, whose charisma and talent captivated her. Aza's motivation for attending the Cannes Film Festival extended beyond the allure of the red carpet. She saw it as an opportunity for public exposure, networking, and personal enjoyment. She believes that events like this are invaluable for successful individuals across various fields, providing a platform for making valuable business contacts and feeling like a star.

As the founder of an international EdTech company, Ycla Coding, and an AI-powered sales engagement platform, YCLA AI, Aza was not on the lookout for new clients at the festival but aimed to broaden her horizons and gain insights from successful professionals in different industries. For those planning to attend the Cannes Film Festival in the future, Aza offers several pieces of advice. She emphasizes the importance of thorough preparation, including selecting and rehearsing outfits, makeup, and hairstyles in advance. She encourages potential attendees to confidently reach out to global brands for collaborations, as even non-celebrities can receive significant support. Most importantly, Aza says to enjoy the experience and embrace the glamour of the event, reminding everyone that "most importantly, when stepping onto the red carpet, enjoy yourself! Feel deserving of this event because 'If not you, then who?'"