Home > News NEWS PreparedFoodPhotos.com Awarded $71,928 Judgement Revolutionizing Supermarket Branding

Supermarkets are one of the businesses that has been able to succeed, even as the world becomes more digital, allowing online ordering and scheduling of pickups or deliveries to become more common. One of the disadvantages of the digital world is the rampant theft of pictures online. Safeguarding intellectual property rights is an ongoing concern of any retailer. By vigorously enforcing copyright protections enacted by Statute, Prepared Food Photos addresses this problem head-on and ensures that its unique photos remain protected. It has established a solid reputation as a dependable and trustworthy partner in the food photography business because of its dedication to safeguarding its investments.

Would be Defendants who wrongly believe ignoring a letter or notice is the correct course of action after using an image without authorization, are quickly learning that Federal District Courts around the Country are not on their side.In a 2023 Eastern District of New York Final Judgement and Permanent Injunction, the Honorable William F. Kuntz II stated: “Defendant’s refusal to pay a reasonable licensing fee and refusal to respond to multiple infringement notices demonstrates that Defendant had actual knowledge, or at least acted with reckless disregard of the fact that its conduct infringed upon Plaintiff’s exclusive copyrights in their work.” (Prepared Food Photos Inc. v Silver Star of Brooklyn, No. 22-4196 (E.D.N.Y. Jan. 23, 2023)).

The Honorable Judge Kuntz continues: “Plaintiff was unable to conduct discovery or gather information.Plaintiff’s licensing structure is a strong proxy for calculating damages.Given the circumstances of the instant case, an award of statutory damages in the amount of $71,928.00 ($35,964.00 x 2) under 17 U. S. C. § 504 (c)(2) is appropriate to compensate Plaintiff for the damages suffered, to create a strong disincentive against infringers intentionally hiding the profits from their infringing conduct in the hope of earning more than they can be held accountable for in actual damages, and to deter future violations of copyright law …” Prepared Food Photos is unique due to its impressive library devoted to food photography.PreparedFoodPhotos.com has been recognized as an industry leader in digital marketing, culinary photography, and intellectual property protection for its commendable contributions to the industry. Each picture in the collection has undergone color-correcting and processing to ensure the quality remains intact whether the image is used in digital or print marketing.

Prepared Food Photos’ commitment to quality does not end there. Each new subscriber is also subjected to a screening process to preserve exclusivity and avoid market overlap or saturation. Prepared Food Photos is dedicated to being on the cutting edge of technology developments in food photography and internet marketing. With a group of experts committed to continuously improving its products to satisfy the ever-evolving demands of the grocery sector, Prepared Food Photos ensures clients receive the best branding solutions by creating delicious graphics and utilizing cutting-edge digital tools.

Joel Albrizio, who has over 45 years of expertise in the food photography field, has seen Prepared Food Photos develop into a national resource that store managers rely on without fail. The business is set to revolutionize supermarket branding in the next few years with plans to launch additional libraries and more than 400 recipe videos. For more insights, updates, and captivating visuals, follow Prepared Food Photos on Facebook and Instagram. Dive into their world of exclusive food imagery and stay connected with the latest trends in supermarket branding.