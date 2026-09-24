Presley Gerber Was Found Dead Near Bed in Luxury Rehab Home Before Cardiac Arrest, Sources Say

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New reports are surfacing about the exact location of Presley Gerber's death. According to the latest reports from TMZ, the late model was found in a bedroom inside the Santa Monica sober living home where he had checked in a day earlier and where he took his last breaths.

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Presley Gerber's Exact Location at Time of Death Remains Unknown

Source: MEGA New reports surfaced about the exact location of Presley Gerber's death.

As sources close to the investigation told the outlet, Gerber was near the bed when his body was found on Sunday, September 20. While the sources indicated that the icon's body was not on the bed, they could not clarify the exact location where he had been found. Additionally, the latest reports from the outlet also reveal that fentanyl has not come up in the investigation so far. However, the Medical Examiner's toxicology testing will ultimately determine what was in his system.

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Gerber Appeared to be Under the Influence While Checking Into Luxury Sober Home

Source: MEGA Presley Gerber's body was near the bed when it was found on Sunday, September 20.

As per reports from the outlet, when Gerber arrived at the luxury sober living home in Santa Monica on Saturday evening, he appeared to be under the influence. While the late icon reportedly had a 24/7 sober coach alongside him who frequently traveled with him and even provided around-the-clock support in the months leading up to his death, it is not known whether the coach was with Gerber the weekend that he passed away.

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Source: MEGA Presley Gerber appeared to be under the influence.

Per sources, he went into cardiac arrest on Sunday morning, September 20, before his tragic demise at 27. This happened just a few hours after he had checked into a rehabilitation facility in Southern California. While the cops are currently investigating his cause of death as a suspected drug overdose, no foul play is suspected in the investigation so far. Presley, son of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber, notably spent years battling substance abuse before his devastating death.

Source: MEGA Presley Gerber's autopsy has been completed, but his official cause of death remains to be confirmed.