Presley Gerber Should Have Been Sent to Detox Instead of Sober Home Where He Died of Suspected Overdose, Sources Say
Sept. 24 2026, Published 10:29 a.m. ET
New reports about Presley Gerber say he should have been turned away from a sober living home.
Per TMZ, many people from the late icon's world feel that Gerber should have been sent directly to a detox center, which might have saved his life.
This comes after the star passed away due to a suspected overdose.
Sources Say Presley Gerber Should've Been Admitted to a Detox
According to multiple sources familiar with the situation, when Gerber arrived at the sober living home in Santa Monica on Saturday, he was reportedly under the influence.
At the time, the staffers should have refused to admit him, since the house is not a detox facility.
As per the outlet, Gerber should have been mandated to complete a medical detox program to make sure that no drugs were in his system before he was admitted to the sober living home or any other outpatient facility set up for detox.
As the sources claimed, this is the standard practice in the substance abuse treatment industry.
In fact, one source even claimed they believe Gerber would still have been alive had the sober living home staff stuck to protocol.
The reason behind this is simple: In a detox environment, staffers have to check up on patients every 15 to 30 minutes to ensure everything is copacetic.
Thus, there would have been a much faster response when he became unresponsive, per the outlet.
However, as TMZ's sources claimed, treatment centers tend to cut corners when there's a big name involved, which is precisely what is being speculated to have happened in Gerber's case.
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Gerber Was Found Dead of a Suspected Overdose
On Sunday, September 20, Gerber was found dead at the Santa Monica home, aged 27.
The cause of death is suspected to be an overdose, with him passing away within hours of arriving there.
Per the cops, officers performed life-saving measures on Gerber when he was found unresponsive.
However, the late model was pronounced dead within minutes, and the police do not suspect foul play.
The Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner confirmed on Monday, September 21, that they had completed an "examination," but Gerber's "cause and manner of death" would be "deferred" until additional testing was completed.
"The department said it cannot disclose what testing has been requested while the death investigation remains ongoing and noted that deferred cases can take several months before a cause of death is determined," the statement read, as per Radar Online.