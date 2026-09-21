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Presley Gerber's Family 'Saddened Beyond Words' After His Death at 27, Insider Says as They Blast Claims His Struggles Were Caused by 'Absent Hollywood Parents'

Photo of Presley Gerber, Kaia Gerber, Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber
Source: MEGA

Presley Gerber's family is reportedly in 'total shock' following his passing on September 20.

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Sept. 21 2026, Updated 8:47 p.m. ET

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Presley Gerber's family is "saddened beyond words" following his tragic passing on September 20, according to sources.

"The family is in total shock right now. Kaia [Gerber] loved that Presley was so open about his struggles; his family was so proud that he was finding strength in helping others," a source close to the model, 25, told People on Monday, September 21.

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Presley Gerber's Parents Were Reportedly Heavily Involved in His Life

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Photo of Presley Gerber is the only son of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber.
Source: MEGA

Presley Gerber is the only son of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber.

A second source emphasized that the 27-year-old's parents, Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber, were heavily involved in his life amid his years-long struggles with mental health and substance abuse.

"This was never a situation involving two absent Hollywood parents," the insider explained. "Cindy and Rande could not have been more supportive of Presley. They were always there for him and did everything they could to help him. The family has always been incredibly close, and Presley was deeply loved."

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'So Heartbreaking'

Photo of The insider claimed that Presley Gerber would experience periods that he was 'doing very well,' but then experience a setback.
Source: MEGA

The insider claimed that Presley Gerber would experience periods that he was 'doing very well,' but then experience a setback.

The source said it was "very up and down" with Presley as he would experience periods where he was "doing very well," followed by setbacks.

"A few years ago, he was working at the family restaurant in Malibu and seemed to be in a good place," the insider explained. "That is what makes this so heartbreaking. His family never stopped supporting him, loving him and hoping that he would be okay."

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Presley Gerber Died at 27 on September 20

Photo of Presley Gerber's family asked for 'privacy' following his passing on September 20.
Source: MEGA

Presley Gerber's family asked for 'privacy' following his passing on September 20.

As OK! previously reported, Presley's death at age 27 was confirmed by his family on Sunday, September 20.

"The family is asking for privacy during this very difficult and painful time," the representative said in a statement to TMZ.

He died at a Los Angeles-based rehab facility that he reportedly checked himself into hours earlier.

"[Santa Monica Police Detectives] are investigating the death as a suspected overdose," the organization said in a statement. "At this time, there is no indication of foul play. The official cause and manner of death will be determined by the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner. The investigation remains ongoing."

Kaia Gerber Spoke Out About Presley Gerber's Struggle With Drug Addiction

Photo of Kaia Gerber spoke about Presley Gerber's 'decade-long struggle with drug addiction' in an interview published in August.
Source: MEGA

Kaia Gerber spoke about Presley Gerber's 'decade-long struggle with drug addiction' in an interview published in August.

Presley's last public appearance dates back to June, when he joined his parents at a mental health-focused event in Malibu, Calif. During the event, Presley served as a panelist, where he spoke about growing up in the spotlight and the pressure to present himself a certain way.

“The most free I felt was when I was finally honest with myself,” he told the audience.

Meanwhile, Kaia, 25, spoke with Vogue about her brother's "decades-long struggle with drug addiction" in an interview published just one month before his death on August 11.

"When something like that happens in a family, it kind of levels everyone,” the American Horror Story actress said of her family prioritizing her brother's needs. "I think that’s also why I started to self-​identify as the easy one and never wanted to ask for help. Because it felt like too much to have two children who were needing."

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