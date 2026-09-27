Presley Gerber's Suspected Overdose Death Puts Spotlight on Rehab Safety
Sept. 27 2026, Published 7:50 a.m. ET
Presley Gerber’s suspected overdose death hours after entering a rehabilitation facility is drawing attention to safety and oversight in residential addiction treatment.
The son of supermodel Cindy Crawford and businessman Rande Gerber checked into Resolutions Living of Santa Monica at 10 p.m. Saturday, a law enforcement source told NBC News. Police responding around 9:35 a.m. found him dead and “cold to the touch.”
Authorities found no indication of foul play. The Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner said additional testing is required before determining the cause and manner of death.
Why Overdose Risk Can Increase After Sobriety
“When the body is no longer adapted to take on the amount of drugs/alcohol it was used to being exposed to, the central nervous system can be more easily overwhelmed,” said Dr. Mario San Bartolome, chair of the California Society of Addiction Medicine’s Committee on Addiction Services Quality and Safety, as well as co-founder and CEO of Thru Health.
The resulting complications may affect breathing, the heart and the nervous system. Drug potency further increases the danger.
“Current-day potency of modern illicit drugs continues to go higher, and there are novel adulterants to the drug supply making them more dangerous,” San Bartolome said. “What could have been a simple relapse in the past can be a one-and-done.”
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How Substances Reach Treatment Settings
San Bartolome said facilities can face vulnerabilities during intake and searches, through mail and deliveries, during visits and outside contact, and when patients receive community access or step-down privileges.
Monitoring gaps and a facility’s physical layout may create additional risks, he said, and staff access can also become a concern, including when employees are managing their own recovery.
“Most treatment centers want to do the right thing and try to,” he said. “But there are gaps.”
Different Levels of Care, Different Oversight
Expectations and risks also depend on the level of care being provided, San Bartolome noted. Residential treatment, partial hospitalization programs and intensive outpatient treatment each operate under different requirements.
“Another complication is sober living, which is largely unregulated, not medical, and high-risk due to low supervision,” he added.
“The problem is real,” he said. “This is why I chair the committee on addiction services quality and safety, to help reduce the risks that can cause harm.”