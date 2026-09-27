Presley Gerber's Suspected Overdose Death Puts Spotlight on Rehab Safety

The son of supermodel Cindy Crawford and businessman Rande Gerber checked into Resolutions Living of Santa Monica at 10 p.m. Saturday, a law enforcement source told NBC News . Police responding around 9:35 a.m. found him dead and “cold to the touch.”

Authorities found no indication of foul play. The Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner said additional testing is required before determining the cause and manner of death.

Medical examiners said additional testing was needed to determine the cause of death.

“When the body is no longer adapted to take on the amount of drugs/alcohol it was used to being exposed to, the central nervous system can be more easily overwhelmed,” said Dr. Mario San Bartolome, chair of the California Society of Addiction Medicine’s Committee on Addiction Services Quality and Safety, as well as co-founder and CEO of Thru Health.

The resulting complications may affect breathing, the heart and the nervous system. Drug potency further increases the danger.

“Current-day potency of modern illicit drugs continues to go higher, and there are novel adulterants to the drug supply making them more dangerous,” San Bartolome said. “What could have been a simple relapse in the past can be a one-and-done.”