Presley Gerber Checked Into Rehab Hours Before Death: Report

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Presley Gerber reportedly checked into rehab just hours before he died at the facility. The only son of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber entered treatment in Santa Monica, Calif., on Saturday night, September 19, according to TMZ. He was pronounced dead the following morning.

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Presley Gerber Checked Himself Into Rehab

Source: @PRESLEYGERBER/INSTAGRAM Presley Gerber voluntarily entered a Santa Monica, Calif., treatment facility after reportedly recognizing that he needed help.

A Page Six source shared that the model entered treatment on his own because he recognized he was struggling. "He had not been doing well," the insider told the news outlet, adding Presley had "always suffered from a huge lack of self-esteem" and struggled with accepting himself and feeling confident in who he was.

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Presley Gerber Had Reportedly Been Struggling

Source: MEGA A source said Presley Gerber 'seemed a little off in recent weeks' as he continued struggling with addiction.

According to the insider, people close to Presley noticed changes in him during the weeks before his death. The insider said he "seemed a little off in recent weeks" and that "energetically, he didn't seem like himself." Presley reportedly felt he was "lacking purpose in his life" and "hadn't really found his place," according to the source. Despite those struggles, the insider stressed that Presley "wanted so, so badly to be free of his addictions."

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Presley Gerber Was Found Unresponsive Sunday Morning

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Source: MEGA Presley Gerber was found unresponsive at the treatment facility the morning after he reportedly checked in.

Santa Monica police responded to the facility at approximately 9:35 a.m. Sunday after receiving a report of a possible overdose. First responders attempted life-saving measures, but Presley was pronounced dead at 9:45 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner. Police are investigating his death, though foul play isn't suspected.

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Presley Gerber's Cause of Death Remains Pending

Source: MEGA Presley Gerber's official cause of death remains pending as authorities await additional testing and investigation.

Although the initial emergency call involved a suspected overdose, authorities have not confirmed an overdose caused Presley's death. An autopsy has been completed, but his official cause of death was deferred pending additional testing and investigation. "The family is asking for privacy during this very difficult and painful time," a representative for his loved ones said following his passing.

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Presley Gerber Had Publicly Discussed His Recovery Efforts

Source: MEGA Presley Gerber had spoken candidly about his recovery journey and his desire to help others facing similar struggles.