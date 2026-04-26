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Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt Raises Eyebrows Amid Confusion Over Claims She’s 'Not Part of Trump’s Political Team'

Photo of Karoline Leavitt and Donald Trump.
Source: MEGA

Karoline Leavitt claimed she was no longer part of Donald Trump’s political team.

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April 26 2026, Published 9:29 a.m. ET

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During a White House press briefing on April 22, press secretary Karoline Leavitt made a surprising claim that she is “not part of the President’s political team anymore.”

Her statement raised eyebrows, considering her role as the official spokesperson for Donald Trump.

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Confusion Over the Press Secretary Role

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Image of Her remarks confused reporters during a White House briefing.
Source: MEGA

Her remarks confused reporters during a White House briefing.

When responding to a political question, Leavitt attempted to distinguish her current position from the political team. She stated, “That’s a question that’s political by nature. As you know, I’m not part of the President’s political team anymore. I do sit here at the White House as a government employee.”

This comment sparked confusion among reporters and observers who typically associate the press secretary role with political advocacy.

Leavitt’s statement quickly gained traction online, with many questioning the feasibility of separating a press secretary’s duties from political responsibilities.

It is generally understood that this position involves defending the administration’s policies to the media, making her distinction unclear.

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Unconventional Communication Style

Image of Reports suggested the president’s messaging often bypassed traditional channels.
Source: MEGA

Reports suggested the president’s messaging often bypassed traditional channels.

In an effort to provide context, Leavitt explained that Trump has a “lot on his plate,” but her clarification did not dispel the confusion surrounding her earlier remarks.

Reports suggest that Trump’s communication strategy has come under scrutiny as he often engages with journalists directly, bypassing traditional channels. This unconventional approach has led to inconsistencies in messaging, which aides have sought to manage.

Sources indicate that Leavitt sometimes finds herself uninformed about Trump’s communications. Allegedly, the President has teased her with comments like “wait and see” regarding his statements, adding to the uncertainty.

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Internal Pressure and Public Perception

Image of Critics questioned the separation between press and politics.
Source: MEGA

Critics questioned the separation between press and politics.

Political scientist Christopher Lee commented on Leavitt’s situation, suggesting that she may be experiencing pressure due to Trump’s questioning of her capabilities.

Lee noted a specific incident where Trump joked with an audience, asking, “Should we keep her?” following negative reports about his administration.

Lee also compared Leavitt’s experience to that of former press secretary Sean Spicer, pointing out that public perception often influences the longevity of communications officers.

He remarked, “When Sean Spicer became the joke, almost from the jump, Trump felt they were laughing at him.” Lee warned that Leavitt could be facing a similar fate if the pressure continues.

What Comes Next for Karoline Leavitt

Image of Ongoing scrutiny raised questions about Karoline Leavitt’s future in the role.
Source: MEGA

Ongoing scrutiny raised questions about Karoline Leavitt’s future in the role.

Leavitt has not been removed from her position, but the political environment remains volatile.

Recently, Trump has dismissed other advisors, including Kristi Noem and Pam Bondi, raising questions about Leavitt’s future.

In summary, Leavitt’s declaration has sparked conversation and speculation regarding her role as press secretary. The dynamics within Trump’s administration appear increasingly complex, and observers will be watching closely for developments.

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