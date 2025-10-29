'Pretty Little Liars' Star Troian Bellisario Strips Fully Naked in Racy 40th Birthday Photo

Article continues below advertisement

No lies here — just nudity. Pretty Little Liars star Troian Bellisario went fully naked in an X-rated 40th birthday snapshot shared by her husband, Patrick J. Adams, on Tuesday, October 28. In the racy photo, the actress lay on her stomach, flashing her backside next to her dog while scrolling through her phone by the pool.

Source: @patrickjadams/Instagram Troian Bellisario shocked fans with a naked photo.

Adams' Instagram carousel included several photos of his woman, including one of her shivering in a cold plunge, fast asleep under bed sheets with her child and a selfie in front of mountains. In one image, Bellisario stripped down to a black sports bra and leggings as her kid snoozed on her yoga mat outdoors. "I don’t know how you do it all or how I got so lucky to do it with you but I’ll take every d--- drop I can get. Happy birthday @sleepinthegardn — you are the gift that literally never stops giving and everyone lucky enough to know you feels it," the Canadian actor, 44, gushed in the caption of his post. "You always move forward, no stone unturned, no sleep ‘til Brooklyn, no rest for the wicked, no ifs, ands or buts, no harm, no foul, no guts, no glory. All heart. All hustle. All love. Always and in all ways."

Source: @patrickjadams/Instagram Troian Bellisario stripped down in a cold plunge.

While some rendered the birthday tribute sweet, others thought the naked photo was inappropriate. "Bro why are you posting you wife naked," one person critiqued. "The first pic isn't necessary," a second agreed. A third user defended the couple, writing, "C’mon everyone!!! It’s a BEAUTIFUL PICTURE with a beautiful caption and you can’t concentrate on nothing else except her skin?? Please, stop it, this is a masterfully written letter of love, appreciate it."

Troian Bellisario's Birthday Surprise

Source: @patrickjadams/Instagram Troian Bellisario just celebrated her 40th birthday.

Bellisario shared her husband's birthday gifts on her Instagram Story, including a black gift box tied with pink ribbon, flowers, Anthony Burgess’ 1985 book and green balloons spelling out, "happy birthday." "Once again the greatest gift giver," she exclaimed. "I am beyond lucky."

Troian Bellisario's Marriage With Patrick J. Adams

The stars have been married since December 2016 and share daughters Aurora, 7, and Elliott, 4. The Clara alum opened up about some of the difficulties she's faced in her marriage during a May appearance on Jesse Tyler Ferguson’s podcast, "Dinner’s on Me." As working actors, the duo often spent time apart and dated long-distance. "We always used to joke that, like, the number of in-room hours [we’ve spent together] is real low," she explained.

