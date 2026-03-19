Bob Barker Bombshell: Former 'Price Is Right' Model Holly Hallstrom Claims She Was Fired for Refusing to Commit 'Felony Perjury' for Late TV Host
March 19 2026, Published 2:00 p.m. ET
Former Price Is Right model Holly Hallstrom claimed she was pushed into "early retirement" after being fired from the show for not committing what she believed to be "felony perjury" in support of late host Bob Barker.
Hallstrom, who left the game show in 1995 after 18 years, explained she was initially told she was being let go due to her weight, but she believed it was because she refused to defend Barker against a sexual harassment lawsuit.
Former 'Price Is Right' Model Refused to Testify in Bob Barker Sexual Harassment Case
"I wanted nothing to do with it," Hallstrom said during the E! docuseries Dirty Rotten Scandals, which premiered earlier this month.
Hallstrom refused to defend the host against claims made by Dian Parkinson, who had an affair with Barker and subsequently sued him for sexual harassment. Following the allegations, Hallstrom explained that employees were being asked to testify under oath about working conditions behind the scenes.
"Every time you went to the studio, you had to sit with lawyers who all they wanted to hear was all the bad stuff about Dian and how Bob could not have possibly sexually harassed Dian," she told producers.
Holly Hallstrom Didn't Want to Commit 'Felony Perjury'
"I was the only one that was asked to give a deposition and did not," the former model alleged. "I didn't want to commit felony perjury, which is exactly what it would have been if I gave a testimony."
Hallstrom said she "refused to testify in court" and "commit felony perjury," which landed her on Barker's "s--- list."
"That was the final straw, but it's against the law to fire an employee for failing to testify on your behalf in a court of law. So they could not fire me for that," she added.
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Holly Hallstrom Claims She Was Called 'Overweight' by Bob Barker
Instead, Hallstrom claimed that Barker labeled her "overweight," which became the "justification for firing" her.
"I was not surprised that he used that as the excuse .... But when I was asked why I was fired, I told them, 'I was told it was because my weight was a problem,'" she recalled.
Holly Hallstrom Claimed Bob Barker Started Acting Irrationally After Lawsuit
Hallstrom claimed that Barker received major backlash from fans in response to Parkinson's sexual harassment lawsuit and caused the longtime TV star to act irrationally.
"Barker experienced a bombardment of hate mail for the first time ever, and he went out and told everyone that I was lying, that weight was never mentioned. It became absolute insanity," Hallstrom said during the docuseries. "How can you say I was not fired because of my weight when I was cut out of 50 percent of the show, and when I was on camera, I was hidden away behind automobiles and large appliances because of my weight problem, according to the director?"
Hallstrom claimed Barker told her she would be taking an "early retirement," citing her weight as an issue. The former model said that this was the first time she felt "hate" for Barker.