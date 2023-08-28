Secrets of Game Show Legends: From Singing to Slinging Profanity, These Old School Hosts Hid Secrets From Fans

GOOOOOOD morning, Vietnam! In 1968, Pat Sajak joined the U.S. Army and was sent to Vietnam, where he served as a disc jockey on Armed Forces Radio. After the service, he continued to work as a DJ until he latched on as a weatherman — first in Nashville, then in Los Angeles. In 1981, Merv Griffin asked Sajak, now 76, if he would be interested in taking over as host on Wheel of Fortune from Chuck Woolery, who Griffin thought was asking for too much money. Sajak's been hosting the show since 1981 (with Vanna White at his side since 1982). For a year and a half, he hosted a late-night talk show that competed with Johnny Carson’s Tonight Show.

Sajak is set to retire from the show in 2024.