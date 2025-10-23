or
Prince Andrew Accused of Using Paid Staff to 'Arrange Girls' for Him, Allegedly Requested 'Blondes' and 'Ballerinas'

Prince Andrew has been accused of using paid staff to 'arrange girls' for him, a new biography claims.

Oct. 23 2025, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

Prince Andrew allegedly enlisted his friends and paid staff to “arrange girls” for him, a royal biographer claims.

“He would spy out an attractive ballerina at the Royal Ballet and then send his [personal protection officer] … to invite her to meet the prince,” royal biographer Andrew Lownie wrote in his book, Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York, which hit bookshelves in August.

Prince Andrew Enlisted Inner Circle to 'Arrange Women'

Prince Andrew allegedly used his inner circle to help 'arrange' dates.
Prince Andrew allegedly used his inner circle to help 'arrange' dates.

“Other variations included sending aides to invite girls to his table at [London nightclub] Chinawhite or come to his hotel suite when abroad,” wrote Lownie, adding that the disgraced royal urged those around him to find women he could date.

Lownie noted that Andrew’s staff “often requested that attractive women be invited to events, with a private secretary specifying, ‘He likes blondes’ — to which one consul replied, ‘I’m a diplomat, not a pimp.'”

Prince Andrew Accused of 'Exploiting' Royal Ties

Prince Andrew was accused of 'exploiting' royal titles.
Prince Andrew was accused of 'exploiting' royal titles.

The author claimed that Andrew “exploited” royal ties, which included being a patron of the English National Ballet, which one insider said had been “foisted” upon them after Princess Diana’s 1997 death.

“His main interest was in the dancers rather than ballet itself,” Lownie noted, adding that Andrew “insisted” on selecting who sat with him in the royal box.

Prince Andrew Became a Frequent Visitor at Ballet

Prince Andrew was a frequent visitor to the ballet.
Prince Andrew was a frequent visitor to the ballet.

A ballet official also reported that, “The names were not given to the ENB. It was suspected they consisted of mistresses, one a yoga teacher, and various businessmen. The chairman was allowed in at the interval for a drink.”

Andrew officially relinquished his title of Duke of York, Buckingham Palace confirmed on October 17. The move reportedly followed King Charles reaching a “tipping point” over his brother’s ongoing scandals, largely stemming from his former ties to Jeffrey Epstein.

Prince Andrew Relinquished Royal Title

Prince Andrew relinquished his royal title last week.
Prince Andrew relinquished his royal title last week.

"In discussion with The King, and my immediate and wider family, we have concluded the continued accusations about me distract from the work of His Majesty and the Royal Family. I have decided, as I always have, to put my duty to my family and country first. I stand by my decision five years ago to stand back from public life," the statement read.

The message continued. "With His Majesty’s agreement, we feel I must now go a step further. I will therefore no longer use my title or the honors which have been conferred upon me. As I have said previously, I vigorously deny the accusations against me.”

