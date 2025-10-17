Prince Andrew Loses All of His Royal Titles After Jeffrey Epstein Fallout
Oct. 17 2025, Published 2:12 p.m. ET
Prince Andrew will no longer have any of his royal titles, including the Duke of York, the royal family confirmed on Friday, October 17.
"In discussion with The King, and my immediate and wider family, we have concluded the continued accusations about me distract from the work of His Majesty and the Royal Family. I have decided, as I always have, to put my duty to my family and country first. I stand by my decision five years ago to stand back from public life," the statement read.
"With His Majesty’s agreement, we feel I must now go a step further. I will therefore no longer use my title or the honors which have been conferred upon me. As I have said previously, I vigorously deny the accusations against me," the message added.
According to an outlet, King Charles reached a "tipping point" in his brother's ongoing scandals.
Andrew, who has reportedly caused "concern" and "anxiety" within the royal family over his links to s-- offender Epstein, has been embroiled in a few scandals in the last few years. He was accused of sexually abusing Virginia Giuffre, who died earlier this year by suicide, and he was involved with an alleged Chinese spy.
Andrew was famously photographed walking with Epstein in New York City in 2011 — after the late financier, who died by suicide in 2019, was already a convicted s-- offender.
He has denied he was close with Epstein, in addition to sleeping with Giuffre.
"I have no recollection of ever meeting this lady, none whatsoever," Andrew said in an interview with NewsNight.
Andrew also said he regrets not cutting ties with Epstein sooner.
"I kick myself for (it) on a daily basis because it was not something that was becoming of a member of the royal family," Andrew said, "and we try and uphold the highest standards and practices and I let the side down, simple as that."
In Giuffre's tell-all book, which officially releases on Tuesday, October 21, she claimed "entitled" Prince Andrew "believed having s-- with me was his birthright."
Giuffre said she was introduced to Prince Andrew by Ghislaine Maxwell in March 2001 while staying at the home of Epstein's co-conspirator near Hyde Park in London.
"Maxwell woke me up that morning by announcing in a sing-songy voice: 'Get out of bed, sleepyhead!' It was going to be a special day, she said. Just like Cinderella, I was going to meet a handsome prince!" an excerpt of the memoir reads.