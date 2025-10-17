Prince Andrew Loses All of His Royal Titles After Jeffrey Epstein Fallout

Article continues below advertisement

Prince Andrew will no longer have any of his royal titles, including the Duke of York, the royal family confirmed on Friday, October 17. "In discussion with The King, and my immediate and wider family, we have concluded the continued accusations about me distract from the work of His Majesty and the Royal Family. I have decided, as I always have, to put my duty to my family and country first. I stand by my decision five years ago to stand back from public life," the statement read. "With His Majesty’s agreement, we feel I must now go a step further. I will therefore no longer use my title or the honors which have been conferred upon me. As I have said previously, I vigorously deny the accusations against me," the message added.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA King Charles reached a 'tipping point' in his brother's scandals, a source said.

According to an outlet, King Charles reached a "tipping point" in his brother's ongoing scandals. Andrew, who has reportedly caused "concern" and "anxiety" within the royal family over his links to s-- offender Epstein, has been embroiled in a few scandals in the last few years. He was accused of sexually abusing Virginia Giuffre, who died earlier this year by suicide, and he was involved with an alleged Chinese spy.

Article continues below advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Source: MEGA Prince Andrew was close with Jeffrey Epstein.

Andrew was famously photographed walking with Epstein in New York City in 2011 — after the late financier, who died by suicide in 2019, was already a convicted s-- offender. He has denied he was close with Epstein, in addition to sleeping with Giuffre. "I have no recollection of ever meeting this lady, none whatsoever," Andrew said in an interview with NewsNight. Andrew also said he regrets not cutting ties with Epstein sooner. "I kick myself for (it) on a daily basis because it was not something that was becoming of a member of the royal family," Andrew said, "and we try and uphold the highest standards and practices and I let the side down, simple as that."

Source: MEGA Virginia Giuffre's tell-all will release on October 21.