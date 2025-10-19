or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Royals > Prince Andrew
OK LogoROYAL FAMILY NEWS

Prince Andrew Allegedly Roped Virginia Giuffre Into 1-Year Gag Order to Avoid 'Tarnishing' the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

Photo of Prince Andrew and Virginia Giuffre
Source: MEGA

Prince Andrew reportedly took legal action to ensure Virginia Giuffre's sexual assault claims did not come out during the Queen's platinum jubilee.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 19 2025, Published 2:39 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Virginia Giuffre claimed she was forced to stay silent for the sake of the Queen.

In her memoir, Prince Andrew's sexual abuse accuser revealed she was given a court order to avoid discussing the allegations during Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee in 2022.

Giuffre — who died by suicide in April — exposed the alleged wrongdoings of the prince and his relationship with convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein in Nobody's Girl: A Memoir of Surviving Abuse and Fighting for Justice, which comes out October 19.

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of Queen Elizabeth II celebrated her platinum jubilee in 2022.
Source: MEGA

Queen Elizabeth II celebrated her Platinum Jubilee in 2022.

"I agreed to a one-year gag order, which seemed important to the prince because it ensured that his mother’s platinum jubilee would not be tarnished any more than it already had been," she detailed in her book.

The same year of the Queen's big milestone, a U.S. judge allowed the civil case to proceed, and Elizabeth stripped Andrew of his military titles.

Article continues below advertisement

Prince Andrew's Newsnight Interview

Image of Prince Andrew was accused of sexual abuse.
Source: MEGA

Prince Andrew was accused of sexual abuse.

In her upcoming memoir, Giuffre also detailed how Andrew's infamous Newsnight interview was an "injection of jet fuel" for her legal team that raised the idea of potentially "subpoenaing" his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson and daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

In the 2019 conversation with Emily Maitlis, the prince shockingly revealed he "did not regret" his friendship with Epstein, who reportedly trafficked Giuffre. He said he had "no recollection" of meeting the California native in 2001 and presented an alibi, alleging he was at Pizza Express with his daughter Beatrice during the day in question. Giuffre claimed Andrew coaxed her into having s-- three times, including at age 17 after being exploited by Epstein.

MORE ON:
Prince Andrew

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Virginia Giuffre and Prince Andrew's Legal Case Settlement

Image of Virginia Giuffre claimed Prince Andrew took advantage of her.
Source: MEGA

Virginia Giuffre claimed Prince Andrew took advantage of her.

The former duke paid his accuser a large sum of money to settle the civil sexual assault case with her in 2022.

He and Giuffre reached a "settlement in principle" of her claims, per court documents filed in February of that year. The now-65-year-old also made a "substantial donation to Ms Giuffre’s charity in support of victims’ rights" and vowed to "demonstrate his regret for his association with Epstein" by supporting the “fight against the evils of s-- trafficking, and by supporting its victims," legal papers read.

Image of Prince Andrew's sexual abuse accuser Virginia Giuffre died in April.
Source: MEGA

Prince Andrew's sexual abuse accuser Virginia Giuffre died in April.

Giuffre believed she got "more out of" Andrew than $12 million and a $2 million donation to her charity because she had "an acknowledgment that I and many other women had been victimized and a tacit pledge to never deny it again."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.