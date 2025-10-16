Prince Andrew Correctly Guessed Virginia Giuffre's Age at 17 Because His Daughters Were 'Just a Little Younger,' Her Posthumous Book Claims
Prince Andrew correctly guessed the age of then-17-year-old Virginia Giuffre before allegedly having s-- with her.
In her posthumous book, Nobody's Girl: A Memoir of Surviving Abuse and Fighting for Justice, the late trafficking victim claimed the disgraced Duke of York compared Giuffre's age to that of his daughters, Princess Beatrice, 37, and Princess Eugenie, 35, on the night they reportedly had intercourse in March 2001.
Giuffre — who died by suicide at 41 back in April — recalled how Andrew knew her age, accusing him of stating, "My daughters are just a little younger."
At the time of the alleged encounter, Princess Beatrice was 12 and Princess Eugenie had turned 11 on March 23, 2001.
In her memoir, which hits shelves on Tuesday, October 21, Giuffre went into detail about the night she was introduced to Prince Andrew almost 25 years ago.
After being recruited by Jeffrey Epstein's co-conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell while working at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago spa in 2000, Giuffre was brought on a trip to London to meet the prince.
Prince Andrew Compared Virginia Giuffre's Age to That of His Young Daughters
While staying at Maxwell's home near Hyde Park in London, the imprisoned trafficker arranged an evening for Giuffre and Prince Andrew to unite.
"Maxwell woke me up that morning by announcing in a sing-songy voice: 'Get out of bed, sleepyhead!' It was going to be a special day, she said. Just like Cinderella, I was going to meet a handsome prince!" an excerpt of the memoir reads.
The night of their meeting was reportedly the same evening Giuffre and the prince posed for a photo with Maxwell hovering in the background.
In the picture, Andrew could be seen with his arm around Giuffre as the pair stood close, though the prince insisted in 2019 that he couldn't remember ever meeting her and claimed the photo was doctored.
"I can absolutely categorically tell you it never happened. I have no recollection of ever meeting this lady, none whatsoever," Prince Andrew declared during his disastrous 2019 Newsnight interview in response to allegations about his supposed sexual encounters with Giuffre.
Prince Andrew Felt 'Having S-- With Me Was His Birthright,' Virginia Giuffre Claims
In her bombshell book, Giuffre additionally wrote about a night she and Andrew allegedly went to a nightclub together, as she described him as "sort of a bumbling dancer, and I remember he sweated profusely."
Andrew tried disproving her claim by alleging in his 2019 interview that he suffers from a condition that makes him unable to sweat.
After returning home from the night out, Giuffre said she ran Andrew a bath before they allegedly engaged in intercourse.
"He was friendly enough, but still entitled — as if he believed having s-- with me was his birthright," she revealed. "In my memory, the whole thing lasted less than half an hour."
Giuffre claimed she was paid $15,000 by Epstein after the evening for "servicing the man the tabloids called 'Randy Andy.'"