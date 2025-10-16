ROYAL FAMILY NEWS Prince Andrew Correctly Guessed Virginia Giuffre's Age at 17 Because His Daughters Were 'Just a Little Younger,' Her Posthumous Book Claims Source: MEGA Prince Andrew allegedly compared Virginia Giuffre's age at 17 to his young daughters. Rebecca Friedman Oct. 16 2025, Published 10:23 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Source: MEGA Virginia Giuffre claimed she was paid to have intercourse with Prince Andrew at age 17.

At the time of the alleged encounter, Princess Beatrice was 12 and Princess Eugenie had turned 11 on March 23, 2001. In her memoir, which hits shelves on Tuesday, October 21, Giuffre went into detail about the night she was introduced to Prince Andrew almost 25 years ago. After being recruited by Jeffrey Epstein's co-conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell while working at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago spa in 2000, Giuffre was brought on a trip to London to meet the prince.

Prince Andrew Compared Virginia Giuffre's Age to That of His Young Daughters

Source: MEGA Prince Andrew allegedly told Virginia Giuffre his daughters were 'just a little younger.'

While staying at Maxwell's home near Hyde Park in London, the imprisoned trafficker arranged an evening for Giuffre and Prince Andrew to unite. "Maxwell woke me up that morning by announcing in a sing-songy voice: 'Get out of bed, sleepyhead!' It was going to be a special day, she said. Just like Cinderella, I was going to meet a handsome prince!" an excerpt of the memoir reads.

Source: MEGA Virginia Giuffre said she was introduced to Prince Andrew in 2001.

The night of their meeting was reportedly the same evening Giuffre and the prince posed for a photo with Maxwell hovering in the background. In the picture, Andrew could be seen with his arm around Giuffre as the pair stood close, though the prince insisted in 2019 that he couldn't remember ever meeting her and claimed the photo was doctored. "I can absolutely categorically tell you it never happened. I have no recollection of ever meeting this lady, none whatsoever," Prince Andrew declared during his disastrous 2019 Newsnight interview in response to allegations about his supposed sexual encounters with Giuffre.

Prince Andrew Felt 'Having S-- With Me Was His Birthright,' Virginia Giuffre Claims

Source: MEGA Prince Andrew denied all allegations made against him by Virginia Giuffre.