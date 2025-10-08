or
Prince Andrew Met Jeffrey Epstein 6 Years Earlier Than He Admits, Ex Beauty Queen Claims

Photo of Prince Andrew and Jeffrey Epstein
Source: MEGA

Prince Andrew’s connection to Jeffrey Epstein may have started six years earlier than initially believed, according to a former beauty queen.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 7 2025, Published 8:25 p.m. ET

Prince Andrew’s connection to disgraced convicted s---trafficker Jeffrey Epstein runs deeper than initially believed, according to a former beauty queen.

Beatrice Keul, a former Swiss model, was 24 years old when she allegedly met Epstein in 1993 at a beauty pageant in New York City and claimed he tried to boast about his royal connections. In addition, she claimed the businessman flaunted his close relationship with Donald Trump and promised to “facilitate” a meeting between her and the U.K. royal, 65.

Former Beauty Queens Claims Jeffrey Esptein and Prince Andrew Met 6 Years Earlier

Photo of Prince Andrew reportedly met Jeffrey Epstein six years earlier than reported.
Source: MEGA

Prince Andrew reportedly met Jeffrey Epstein six years earlier than reported.

“Straight away he told me, ‘I’m Don’s best friend,' so I trusted him. He was trying to invite me to a dance party at Mar-a-Lago in Florida and trying to convince me to come, saying, ‘I will take care of you,'" she recounted. “He kept saying he had very rich and powerful friends and knew the royal family. And then I said, ‘The royal family?’ And he said, ‘Prince Andrew.’ ”

Keul was “shocked” as she admitted she didn’t believe Epstein was “the kind of guy that you’d think would be in the royal family’s society.”

Prince Andrew Claimed He Met Jeffrey Epstein in 1999

Photo of Prince Andrew claimed he met Jeffrey Epstein in 1999.
Source: MEGA

Prince Andrew claimed he met Jeffrey Epstein in 1999.

“He didn’t look like he would have the manners for that but he wanted me to put me in touch with Prince Andrew,” she explained. “Then he told me, ‘You’ve got the caliber for this league.’ I didn’t see me with Prince Andrew, not even for a second, even though he was ready to arrange contact with him.”

This directly conflicts with Andrew’s infamous BBC Newsnight interview in 2020, where he explained he first met Epstein in 1999.

The Epstein link continues to haunt the royal family, as earlier this month, multiple reports revealed that King Charles has no plans to invite his younger brother or his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, to the royal family’s Christmas celebrations.

King Charles Cut Ties With Prince Andrew

Photo of King Charles cut ties with Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson.
Source: MEGA

King Charles cut ties with Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson.

The decision followed a bombshell revelation that proved Ferguson maintained ties with Epstein, despite denouncing him in 2011.

The Duchess of York reportedly wrote to Epstein in an email that he had “always been a steadfast, generous and supreme friend to me and my family.”

King Charles Asked the Couple to Be 'Invisible'

Photo of King Charles reportedly 'sacked' Prince Andrew from being his brother.
Source: MEGA

King Charles reportedly 'sacked' Prince Andrew from being his brother.

“You can’t sack someone from being your brother,” a source close to the King told The Times of London on Saturday, September 27. “But this year, if the duke and duchess were both to be as honourable [as last year], it would be very much for the best and the family would not be disappointed, not least to avoid the King having to make any more difficult decisions.”

The monarch emphasized that he wanted the couple, who divorced in 1996, to be “invisible” at future family reunions. Ferguson was reportedly “devastated for any embarrassment” caused by the tie to Epstein and would "explain herself to the wider royal family in due course.”

