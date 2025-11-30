Ex-Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson Secretly Put on 'Suicide Watch-Style Monitoring' by 'Worried' Royal Family

Article continues below advertisement

Disgraced Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson have been quietly placed under a suicide watch-style monitoring system as they see out their days at the Royal Lodge, OK! can reveal. Senior royals secretly made the move as they fear the pair have become so overwhelmed by scandal and isolation that they may be at risk of self-harm and even taking their lives, according to sources who claim the situation has reached a "deeply worrying" point. The heightened concern follows Andrew's humiliating removal of titles and honors and growing turmoil at the Royal Lodge in Windsor, where Ferguson still lives. Both have been ordered out of the $40 million mansion by King Charles – who has slapped them with a Christmas deadline to find new accommodation. The former married couple, who have spent years living together at the luxury residence despite their divorce, have been described as increasingly unstable as they struggle with the fallout from their downfall – prompting what insiders say is discreet, informal "suicide watch" initiated by anxious relatives.

Source: MEGA The former flames have to leave Royal Lodge.

Andrew is said to be spending much of his time ranting, watching golf, playing the computer game Call of Duty and, according to sniggering palace aides, "dabbling" in watching VR pornography. Ferguson, meanwhile, has retreated to a private bar on the estate staff have nicknamed "The Doghouse," where she is said to regularly drown her sorrows with longtime employees. She is also facing an administrative burden that insiders say has left her exhausted – including removing the word "Duchess" from documents linked to the eight limited companies she still directs, and navigating layers of interconnected corporate filings. One royal source said: "The family is extremely worried about both of them. The level of despair they're exhibiting is unlike anything they have seen before." Another added: "They're monitoring the situation closely because the last thing anyone wants is a tragedy on their hands." They also bleakly joked: "Andrew and Sarah are enough of a burden alive – but no one needs them turning up dead from a suicide pact, as that would cause far more of a publicity headache for King Charles than just having them slink off into exile!" Ferguson is urging her daughters, Princess Beatrice, 37, and Princess Eugenie, 35, to keep their distance from their parents so they do not get poisoned with their toxic brand. One family source said: "The atmosphere in the household has dropped to a worrying low. Their relatives are truly concerned for their well-being."

Source: MEGA Sarah Ferguson will reportedly move to Portugal.

It comes as Andrew has been accused of having "consensual s--" with one of Jeffrey Epstein's employees. In a private email exchange released as part of the latest tranche of documents related to the Epstein case, journalist Landon Thomas Jr. advised Epstein to distance himself from Andrew, suggesting the relationship with the then-Prince was constantly causing bad press. Thomas Jr., a former New York Times reporter, appeared to have enjoyed a close relationship with Epstein. Responding to an email from Epstein in January 2015, in which the financier suggested an ex-girlfriend who travelled with him may be able to exonerate him, Thomas Jr. wrote: "I think the big issue is separating yourself from Andrew. I mean, I can see why a statement might help in some way, but it's Andrew (not Clinton and the rest) that is keeping the story alive." Former U.S. President Bill Clinton has never been accused of wrongdoing and has strongly denied any knowledge of Epstein's crimes.

Source: MEGA The pair share two daughters.