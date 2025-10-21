or
Sarah Ferguson 'Would Leave' Disgraced Ex Prince Andrew But She Can't 'Afford' to, Insider Spills: 'She'd Have No Home or Lifestyle'

Split photo of Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew
Source: mega

Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew tied the knot in 1986 but separated in 1992.

Oct. 21 2025, Published 4:22 p.m. ET

Though Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew finalized their divorce in 1996, the exes still live together at the Royal Lodge — however, the mom-of-two is beginning to rethink her living situation in the wake of her ex's growing scandals.

According to a source, the author was "livid" that her former husband relinquished his royal titles earlier this month due to his ties to Jeffrey Epstein.

Sarah Ferguson Can't Afford to Drop Prince Andrew

Photo of An insider said Sarah Ferguson depends on ex-husband Prince Andrew financially.
Source: mega

An insider said Sarah Ferguson depends on ex-husband Prince Andrew financially.

“She’s furious. That title was her identity," an insider told Rob Shuter's Substack of her affinity for using "Her Royal Highness" and "Duchess of York" titles. "Losing it feels like a death."

Another insider said she "would leave if she could afford to," but "she’s stuck. Royal Lodge belongs to Andrew — not her. Without him, she’d have no home or lifestyle."

The insider noted she's "standing by Andrew" publicly, but privately, she's trying to plot "her escape."

Sarah Ferguson's Leaked Emails to Jeffrey Epstein

Photo of The mom-of-two and Prince Andrew divorced in 1996 after a decade of marriage.
Source: @sarahferguson15/instagram

The mom-of-two and Prince Andrew divorced in 1996 after a decade of marriage.

Ferguson also has herself to blame for her predicament, as leaked emails revealed she reconnected with late pedophile Epstein after he was released from prison in 2009.

"[Sarah] took apartments in New York. She was the first to celebrate my release with her two daughters in tow. She visited me with [a] policeman sitting at my front desk. She has asked for help with her charities," Epstein allegedly wrote to his lawyer in 2011, referring to Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

The message also revealed the financier supported Ferguson financially for nearly 15 years.

MORE ON:
Sarah Ferguson

Photo of Sarah Ferguson called late pedophile Jeffrey Epstein 'a generous and supreme' friend in a leaked email.
Source: mega

Sarah Ferguson called late pedophile Jeffrey Epstein 'a generous and supreme' friend in a leaked email.

In addition, in another email Ferguson allegedly sent to Epstein, she called him "a steadfast, generous and supreme friend to me and my family." The message was penned after Epstein was convicted on one count of soliciting prostitution and one count of soliciting prostitution from a minor in 2008.

Photo of Sarah Ferguson is reportedly 'livid' that she's no longer able to use her royal titles.
Source: mega

Sarah Ferguson is reportedly 'livid' that she's no longer able to use her royal titles.

Ferguson's rep tried to defend her actions, sharing in a public statement, "The Duchess spoke of her regret about her association with Epstein many years ago, and as they have always been her first thoughts are with his victims."

"Like many people, she was taken in by his lies," the spokesperson continued. "As soon as she was aware of the extent of the allegations against him, she not only cut off contact but condemned him publicly, to the extent that he then threatened to sue her for defamation for associating him with pedophilia."

Sarah Ferguson Dropped From Charities

Photo of Sarah Ferguson's rep insisted she 'cut off contact' from Jeffrey Epstein after learning about 'the extent' of the s-- trafficking allegations against him.
Source: mega

Sarah Ferguson's rep insisted she 'cut off contact' from Jeffrey Epstein after learning about 'the extent' of the s-- trafficking allegations against him.

As a result of the email going viral, Ferguson was dropped from several charities she worked with.

"Following the information shared this weekend on the Duchess of York’s correspondence with Jeffrey Epstein, Julia’s House has taken the decision that it would be inappropriate for her to continue as a patron of the charity. We have advised the Duchess of York of this decision and thank her for her past support," the organization Julia's House noted.

