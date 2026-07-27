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Prince George to Follow Father Prince William's Footsteps at Eton College

photo of Prince George
Source: MEGA

Prince George will attend Eton College this fall, following in Prince William's footsteps.

July 27 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

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Prince George has officially been confirmed to attend Eton College this September, following in the footsteps of his father, Prince William. A spokesperson from Kensington Palace confirmed this development to People on Tuesday, June 16.

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image of Prince George has officially been confirmed to attend Eton College beginning this September.
Source: MEGA

Prince George has officially been confirmed to attend Eton College beginning this September.

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William attended the prestigious school from 1995 to 2000, while his brother, Prince Harry, enrolled in 1998 and graduated in 2003. Eton College, an all-boys boarding school located in Berkshire, England, boasts a rich history, having been founded in 1440. It is renowned as the largest boarding school in England and has produced 20 British Prime Ministers among its notable alumni.

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image of Kensington Palace confirmed Prince George's enrollment, marking a major milestone in the young royal's education.
Source: MEGA

Kensington Palace confirmed Prince George's enrollment, marking a major milestone in the young royal's education.

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George, 13, previously attended Lambrook School in Ascot alongside his younger siblings, Princess Charlotte, 12, and Prince Louis, 8. This transition to Eton marks a significant step in George's educational journey.

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image of Prince William attended Eton College from 1995 to 2000, while Prince Harry graduated from the prestigious boarding school in 2003.
Source: MEGA

Prince William attended Eton College from 1995 to 2000, while Prince Harry graduated from the prestigious boarding school in 2003.

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Before Lambrook, George and Charlotte were educated together at Thomas’s Battersea in London. The move to Eton represents a new chapter in their educational experiences, reflecting the royal family's commitment to maintaining a prestigious academic lineage.

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image of Prince George previously studied at Lambrook School alongside Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis before making the transition to Eton College.
Source: MEGA

Prince George previously studied at Lambrook School alongside Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis before making the transition to Eton College.

The announcement has sparked a variety of reactions among the public and royal watchers. Many speculate about the challenges and opportunities George will encounter at Eton. The school is known for its rigorous academics and notable alumni, which may shape the young prince's future.

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