Prince George to Follow Father Prince William's Footsteps at Eton College
July 27 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET
Prince George has officially been confirmed to attend Eton College this September, following in the footsteps of his father, Prince William. A spokesperson from Kensington Palace confirmed this development to People on Tuesday, June 16.
William attended the prestigious school from 1995 to 2000, while his brother, Prince Harry, enrolled in 1998 and graduated in 2003. Eton College, an all-boys boarding school located in Berkshire, England, boasts a rich history, having been founded in 1440. It is renowned as the largest boarding school in England and has produced 20 British Prime Ministers among its notable alumni.
George, 13, previously attended Lambrook School in Ascot alongside his younger siblings, Princess Charlotte, 12, and Prince Louis, 8. This transition to Eton marks a significant step in George's educational journey.
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Before Lambrook, George and Charlotte were educated together at Thomas’s Battersea in London. The move to Eton represents a new chapter in their educational experiences, reflecting the royal family's commitment to maintaining a prestigious academic lineage.
The announcement has sparked a variety of reactions among the public and royal watchers. Many speculate about the challenges and opportunities George will encounter at Eton. The school is known for its rigorous academics and notable alumni, which may shape the young prince's future.