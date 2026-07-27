Prince George to Follow Father Prince William's Footsteps at Eton College

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Prince George has officially been confirmed to attend Eton College this September, following in the footsteps of his father, Prince William. A spokesperson from Kensington Palace confirmed this development to People on Tuesday, June 16.

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Source: MEGA Prince George has officially been confirmed to attend Eton College beginning this September.

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William attended the prestigious school from 1995 to 2000, while his brother, Prince Harry, enrolled in 1998 and graduated in 2003. Eton College, an all-boys boarding school located in Berkshire, England, boasts a rich history, having been founded in 1440. It is renowned as the largest boarding school in England and has produced 20 British Prime Ministers among its notable alumni.

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Source: MEGA Kensington Palace confirmed Prince George's enrollment, marking a major milestone in the young royal's education.

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George, 13, previously attended Lambrook School in Ascot alongside his younger siblings, Princess Charlotte, 12, and Prince Louis, 8. This transition to Eton marks a significant step in George's educational journey.

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Source: MEGA Prince William attended Eton College from 1995 to 2000, while Prince Harry graduated from the prestigious boarding school in 2003.

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Before Lambrook, George and Charlotte were educated together at Thomas’s Battersea in London. The move to Eton represents a new chapter in their educational experiences, reflecting the royal family's commitment to maintaining a prestigious academic lineage.

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Source: MEGA Prince George previously studied at Lambrook School alongside Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis before making the transition to Eton College.