Prince George May Have 'Tougher' Time Than Dad Prince William If He Goes to Boarding School Eton College
Dec. 30 2025, Published 6:29 p.m. ET
Prince George will be hitting a big milestone next summer: celebrating his 13th birthday.
The 12-year-old royal is set to attend secondary school in September 2026 — and he may even go to Prince William's alma mater, Eton College.
George currently attends Lambrook School with his younger siblings, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.
The prestigious boarding school could provide a "tougher" experience for George than for William, 41, if he decides to attend in the autumn.
"When William was 13, he began his secondary education at Eton College," royal expert Jennie Bond told The Mirror. "Both his parents were at his side but, by then, they were officially separated."
The Prince of Wales studied at Eton from 1995 until 2000, before heading off to college at the University of St Andrews where he met future wife Kate Middleton.
Prince William and Prince Harry Both Attended Eton College
"William and his brother [Prince Harry] had witnessed the painful breakup of the marriage over many years. So, in a way, being at boarding school became a haven for William. Things are very different for George, who has been brought up in a household full of love and harmony," Bond went on.
The brothers' parents, King Charles and the late Princess Diana, had a tumultuous marriage. They officially divorced in 1996.
- Prince George Assassination and Kidnapping Fears Erupt: The Alerts Are the Real Reason Prince William and Wife Kate Are Keeping Name of His Next School Secret
- Prince William and Kate Middleton Facing Major 'Dilemma' Over Whether Prince George Should Attend His Dad's Old School: Source
- Prince William & Kate Middleton Can't Agree On Whether Prince George Should Go To Boarding School
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
"So it might be tougher for him to suddenly find himself living away at boarding school – if that is, indeed, the decision his parents have made. But I’m sure it will have been a family decision — and not one simply imposed on the young prince," the BBC correspondent added.
While George's secondary school fate has yet to be determined, his parents are also considering Marlborough College, a place where Kate attended in her younger years.
Prince George's Secondary School Location Will Not Be Revealed Due to Security Concerns
Eton is a private boys boarding school for teens ages 13 to 18 and is located close by to the royal family's Windsor home.
The reason why George's school is being kept secret is mainly due to security concerns.
A palace security source exclusively told OK! earlier this month: "The alert over George's safety is real and it's serious. Threat monitoring spiked the moment discussions about George's next school began circulating. That's why the family is determined to keep the location under wraps."
"Scenarios ranging from coordinated disruption to direct attempts to reach him have been run through. The fewer people who know in advance where he is going to be schooled, the safer he is from the likes of kidnappers and terror outfits," another official close to the Wales family noted.