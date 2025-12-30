Prince George May Have 'Tougher' Time Than Dad Prince William If He Goes to Boarding School Eton College

Article continues below advertisement

Prince George will be hitting a big milestone next summer: celebrating his 13th birthday. The 12-year-old royal is set to attend secondary school in September 2026 — and he may even go to Prince William's alma mater, Eton College.

Source: MEGA Prince George is set to enter secondary school next year.

George currently attends Lambrook School with his younger siblings, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. The prestigious boarding school could provide a "tougher" experience for George than for William, 41, if he decides to attend in the autumn. "When William was 13, he began his secondary education at Eton College," royal expert Jennie Bond told The Mirror. "Both his parents were at his side but, by then, they were officially separated." The Prince of Wales studied at Eton from 1995 until 2000, before heading off to college at the University of St Andrews where he met future wife Kate Middleton.

Prince William and Prince Harry Both Attended Eton College

Source: MEGA Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte attend the Lambrock School.

"William and his brother [Prince Harry] had witnessed the painful breakup of the marriage over many years. So, in a way, being at boarding school became a haven for William. Things are very different for George, who has been brought up in a household full of love and harmony," Bond went on. The brothers' parents, King Charles and the late Princess Diana, had a tumultuous marriage. They officially divorced in 1996.

Source: MEGA Prince George's secondary school is being kept under wraps.

"So it might be tougher for him to suddenly find himself living away at boarding school – if that is, indeed, the decision his parents have made. But I’m sure it will have been a family decision — and not one simply imposed on the young prince," the BBC correspondent added. While George's secondary school fate has yet to be determined, his parents are also considering Marlborough College, a place where Kate attended in her younger years.

Prince George's Secondary School Location Will Not Be Revealed Due to Security Concerns

Source: MEGA Prince George could attend either Eton or Marlborough College.