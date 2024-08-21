From Royalty to Rants: Prince Harry's 'Angry Boy' Crusades and 'Whining' All 'Belong to America Now'

"I think he misses being over here [in Britain] desperately and wants to be admired more," they added. "Anyone who knows him feels he’d rather be top of the pops here with everyone loving him, as they do with [his older brother] William and Kate."

Harry published an explosive, bestselling memoir, Spare, in January 2023, which one insider said likely "ruined his relationship with his family for the rest of his life." A month before that, he and Meghan Markle appeared in their self-titled Netflix documentary, which was also a hit. But one prominent royal analyst sees the beleaguered Duke's new life as likely, nothing more than his Duchess' permanent support act.

"I do think he misses parts of his life in Britain," royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams shared. "However, he is a campaigner for what he sees are press excesses and also his police protection… I see his future as a support to Meghan if she decides to go into politics, which she might, or otherwise in their charitable ventures together."