From Royalty to Rants: Prince Harry's 'Angry Boy' Crusades and 'Whining' All 'Belong to America Now'
Prince Harry has called America home since 2020, and one of his oldest friends — who he still talks to — has labeled the Duke an "angry boy" during his time in the States.
"He's an angry boy," the friend shared. "Things haven’t turned out how he wanted."
"I think he misses being over here [in Britain] desperately and wants to be admired more," they added. "Anyone who knows him feels he’d rather be top of the pops here with everyone loving him, as they do with [his older brother] William and Kate."
Harry published an explosive, bestselling memoir, Spare, in January 2023, which one insider said likely "ruined his relationship with his family for the rest of his life." A month before that, he and Meghan Markle appeared in their self-titled Netflix documentary, which was also a hit. But one prominent royal analyst sees the beleaguered Duke's new life as likely, nothing more than his Duchess' permanent support act.
"I do think he misses parts of his life in Britain," royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams shared. "However, he is a campaigner for what he sees are press excesses and also his police protection… I see his future as a support to Meghan if she decides to go into politics, which she might, or otherwise in their charitable ventures together."
Royal expert Hilary Fordwich descriptively summarized Harry's plight by stating, "For many American Brits, particularly from England, there are two sayings that sum us up. The first from John Mahoney, 'You can take the boy out of England, but you can’t take England out of the boy,' referring to his huge emotional attachment to England. The other is from Shakespeare, 'This precious stone set in the silver sea… This blessed plot, this Earth, this realm, this England.'"
With the pair's Hollywood freeze-out picking up steam again, the royal rebels' attempt to transition into influencers and "health and wellness gurus" with Meghan's American Riviera Orchard has stalled. Moving from the structured world of British royalty to the competitive and often unpredictable entertainment industry presented hurdles to the pair, even with Meghan's past acting experience.
No matter his future career(s), the Duke of Sussex's list of friends has shrunk considerably since arriving in America at the turn of the decade.
"I can't believe he'd stoop so low," said one of the fifth in line to the throne's ex-pals. "It’s outrageously disloyal. Oprah, Netflix, and then the book? Three strikes and you’re out."
"Harry and [his wife] Meghan could have left with dignity and decency and not trash the institution," another dished. "The conclusion is they’ve made money from trashing his family."
