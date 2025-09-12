or
Prince Harry 'Had to Check' With Wife Meghan Markle Before He Made Surprise Visit to Ukraine Amid War Chaos

Prince Harry asked wife Meghan Markle about his potential visit to Ukraine before he accepted the invitation.

Sept. 12 2025, Published 1:19 p.m. ET

Prince Harry made a surprise visit to Ukraine despite the ongoing war with Russia — though he first needed permission from wife Meghan Markle.

The Duke of Sussex revealed he was invited to Kyiv by Olga Rudnieva, the founder and CEO of the Superhumans Trauma Centre. Harry took her up on the offer since he's the founder of the Invictus Foundation, which helps injured veterans.

Prince Harry's Trip to Ukraine

Prince Harry revealed he 'had to check' with Meghan Markle before accepting an invitation to Ukraine.
Prince Harry revealed he 'had to check' with Meghan Markle before accepting an invitation to Ukraine.

"I bumped into Olga in New York. It was a chance meeting and I asked her what I could do to help. She said, ‘The biggest impact you have is coming to Kyiv,’" he shared with a news outlet. "I had to check with my wife and the British government to make sure it was OK. Then, the official invitation came."

The Duke of Sussex wants to help the country in the recovery process.
The Duke of Sussex wants to help the country in the recovery process.

"In Lviv, you don’t see much of the war. It is so far west. This is the first time we will see the real destruction of the war," the Spare author explained. "We cannot stop the war, but what we can do is do everything we can to help the recovery process."

"We can continue to humanize the people involved in this war and what they are going through. We have to keep it in the forefront of people’s minds," Harry continued. "I hope this trip will help to bring it home to people because it’s easy to become desensitized to what has been going on."

Prince Harry's Reunion With King Charles

Prince Harry was seen on his way to reunite with King Charles on September 8.
Prince Harry was seen on his way to reunite with King Charles on September 8.

The Duke of Sussex's trip to Ukraine comes right after his four-day visit to the U.K., where he made a few scheduled charity appearances. As OK! reported, he also shockingly reunited with dad King Charles after 18 months apart.

Harry was photographed arriving at Charles' London home around 5:20 p.m. local time on Wednesday, September 8.

Details of their reunion are being kept private, as when a reporter asked Harry about the gathering, he simply said his dad was doing "great."

The father and son hadn't seen each other in around 18 months before Harry's visit.
The father and son hadn't seen each other in around 18 months before Harry's visit.

Harry was estranged from his family ever since he and Meghan left the monarchy and moved to America in 2020. Things worsened after his TV interviews and memoir release, as he made several shady comments about his relatives.

However, Harry admitted in an interview earlier this year that he wanted to make up with his dad, especially due to his cancer diagnosis. "Life is precious. I don't know how much longer my father has," Harry told a BBC reporter. "It would be nice to reconcile."

Prince William didn't attend the reunion and is still not on good terms with his brother.

