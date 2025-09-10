ROYAL FAMILY NEWS Feud Over? Prince Harry and King Charles Reunite in London for the First Time in 18 Months Source: mega The last time Prince Harry was in the U.K., his father claimed he was too busy to see him. Stephanie Kaplan Contact us by Email Sept. 10 2025, Published 12:52 p.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Back together! After around 18 months apart, Prince Harry reunited with his father, King Charles, on Wednesday, September 10. According to a report, the Duke of Sussex was seen arriving at Charles' London home around 5:20 p.m. local time. The duo hadn't seen each other since February 2024, as their relationship remained icy after Harry left the monarchy with Meghan Markle and moved to America in 2020.

Article continues below advertisement

Harry is in the U.K. for four days for appearances and charity work. On Monday, September 8, he was spotted at his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II's grave to pay tribute to the matriarch on the third anniversary of her death. The Spare author made the overseas trip solo, with Meghan and their two kids staying in California. Chatter about a potential reunion ignited earlier this year when Harry's team and Charles' were seen out together.

Article continues below advertisement

King Charles and Prince Harry's Issues

Source: mega Harry admitted in May that he would like to 'reconcile' with his father.

As OK! reported, the two weren't on good terms, with Harry claiming that while he wanted to see his dad, the monarch was ignoring his phone calls. In addition, the last time Harry was in his home country, it was reported that Charles told him he was too busy to connect. While Charles had stayed quiet on their feud — which stemmed from Harry bad-mouthing Charles' wife, Camilla Parker Bowles, and other members of the royal family in his memoir and interviews — Harry revealed this past May that he would love to see his dad. "Life is precious. I don't know how much longer my father has," Harry told a BBC reporter, referring to Charles' cancer diagnosis. "It would be nice to reconcile."

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Is Prince William Still at Odds With His Brother?

Source: mega Harry had a falling out with the royal family when he and Meghan Markle left the monarchy and moved to America in 2020.

As of now, it doesn't seem Prince William is taking part in the reunion. "Prince William [insists] that Harry can’t be trusted," royal expert Hilary Fordwich explained to a news outlet of William's hesitancy to see his sibling. "The family is rightly concerned regarding privacy and the risks of conducting any conversations with Harry that are later leaked to the press… They’re also wary of Harry’s motive and the likely fallout from any unguarded discussions."

Source: mega Prince William wasn't seen at Harry and Charles' reunion.