Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Make Surprise Humanitarian Visit in Rare Trip Overseas

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are back on the global stage. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived in Jordan on February 25 for a surprise two-day humanitarian visit, marking their first official overseas trip together since 2024. Announced at midnight local time by their office, the trip centers on health response efforts and support for communities affected by conflict and displacement. The couple traveled at the invitation of Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization, with whom they previously partnered on a global vaccine equity campaign in 2021.

Kicking Off in Amman

Source: UNSPLASH The couple convened with the World Health Organization leaders, United Nations agencies, diplomatic representatives and key donors in Amman.

Harry, 41, and Meghan, 44, began their visit at a World Health Organization roundtable in Amman, convening regional WHO leaders, United Nations agencies, diplomatic representatives and key donors. Among those present were officials from UNRWA, UNHCR, the World Food Programme and UNICEF, as well as representatives from countries including the Netherlands, Italy, Germany and Canada. Philip Hall, British Ambassador to Jordan, thanked the couple for making the journey. “Your visit, your support, your appreciation of the efforts that the United Nations, including of course, the World Health Organization, the government of Jordan and others, are making here is enormously appreciated,” he said. Over the course of the visit, the Sussexes are set to engage with frontline health and mental health programs and meet World Central Kitchen staff coordinating food relief for Gaza from Amman.

Visiting Refugee Communities

Source: UNSPLASH Prince Harry and Meghan Markle traveled north of the capital and visited the Za’atari Refugee Camp.

After the roundtable, Harry and Meghan traveled north of the capital to the sprawling Za’atari Refugee Camp, home to families living in semi-permanent housing. There, they toured a youth center run by Questscope, a social development organization that provides art, photography, music and sports programming aimed at supporting young people’s mental health. The couple played football, visited classrooms and met teenagers participating in creative activities, including performances with traditional Arabic instruments. Their foundation, Archewell, has previously supported related efforts. In September, the organization announced $500,000 in grants, including $200,000 to the WHO to support medical evacuations of children from Gaza to Jordan and funding to develop prosthetic limbs for children injured in conflicts in Gaza and Ukraine.

A Royal-Style Wardrobe Moment

Source: MEGA Meghan Markle’s outfit during the visit drew comparisons to Princess Diana’s ensembles.

For the first day’s engagements, Meghan opted for a white tweed blazer by Veronica Beard paired with wide-leg trousers — a look that drew comparisons to Princess Diana and the Princess of Wales, both known for similar white suit ensembles. The polished appearance underscored the diplomatic tone of the visit, even as the Sussexes continued their independent philanthropic work outside formal royal duties.

Continuing a Global Focus

Source: MEGA When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle relocated to California, they undertook several humanitarian efforts and visits.