Gone Too SoonPrince Harry & Meghan Markle Donate Money As Their Friends Mourn The Sudden Loss Of 9-Year-Old Son
Model and entrepreneur Kelly McKee Zajfen, who is friends with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, is in mourning after her 9-year-old son, George, was found unresponsive.
Zajfen and her husband, Julian, shared the tragic news on July 21, though the cause of death remains a mystery.
"My sweet baby boy. My world is shattered into a million pieces," the mom-of-two wrote in a social media tribute. "I have little ability to breathe. Walk. Function. Sit. Stand. You were the light of my life. Your smile made the room so bright and your heart was the most perfect and sweetest.You left this Earth and left behind so many people who loved you."
"I don’t know how I’m able to go on. How I can function. How I can be the light and have joy ever again but I’m going to try. Try hard for your beautiful twin sister," the businesswoman continued. "I can’t comprehend any of it. Thank you for my world and tribe lifting me and pulling me off the floor. I can’t do it with you."
While George's sibling Lily has a heart condition and has been using a pacemaker since she was 2, a family friend revealed George "had no heart problems that they were aware of."
"Nobody knows what happened right now. They're still waiting on the autopsy results," the confidante spilled. "I don't even think she [Kelly] knows right now. He was just found unresponsive. It's hard to believe that it's him when of course it's his sister who has had a heart condition since she was two years old. Right now, it's very much a mystery for everybody."
A GoFundMe page has been made in George's honor, though the organizer noted, "the Zajfen family did not ask for this page to be started. Instead, they have been asking people who wish to make donations in honor of George to do so to Children’s Hospital Los Angeles."
At the moment, over $50,000 has been raised, with every cent being donated to the children's medical facility.
According to reports, the Sussexes donated $5,000 to the fund in the name of their kids, 3-year-old Archie and 1-year-old Lilibet. Markle's ex-husband, Trevor Engelson, and his wife, Tracey, also made a donation. It's believed the Suits alum first befriended the Zajfens through her former spouse.
