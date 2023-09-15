OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Royals > Prince Harry
OK LogoROYALS

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Drama 'Deified' Kate Middleton and Prince William, Graham Norton Claims: 'They Can Do No Wrong'

prince harry meghan markle william kate middleton pp
Source: mega
By:

Sep. 15 2023, Published 12:40 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Andy Cohen didn't hesitate to ask Graham Norton his opinion on the Sussexes when the comedian appeared on the Thursday, September 14, episode of Watch What Happens Live.

The host quipped that since Norton "can speak for all Brits, what would you say is the overriding feeling about Harry and Meghan over there at this point?"

Article continues below advertisement
prince harry meghan markle drama deified kate middleton prince william graham norton
Source: mega

Prince Harry didn't see his family when he was in London earlier this month for the WellChild Awards.

"It’s difficult," the Irish actor admitted. "I think in the press it’s very anti them, and it’s been a gift to William and Kate because now they are deified. They can do no wrong."

"I mean, Kate can do a hit and run and it would be fine because she’s such a lovely person," Norton quipped. "But do regular people care that much? I don’t think they do. I think they just think, 'Let them live their lives.'”

Article continues below advertisement
prince harry meghan markle drama deified kate middleton prince william graham norton
Source: mega

Graham Norton claimed British people are indifferent about Meghan and Harry.

As OK! reported, the relationship between the two couples hasn't improved since the Sussexes moved to California, and though that means their kids will grow up not knowing their cousins very well, journalist Jennie Bond believes the brothers won't "make peace" solely for the little ones.

MORE ON:
Prince Harry
Article continues below advertisement
prince harry meghan markle drama deified kate middleton prince william graham norton
Source: mega

Kate and William haven't seen Harry face-to-face since King Charles' May coronation.

"He has written about how he looks back with nostalgia at the time when his family was united and happy. So he does care about his U.K. family, and I’m sure he would like his children to hang out with their little cousins and to better understand their heritage," she noted of Harry. "But I don’t think the two families will reunite simply for the sake of the children."

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Though Harry and Meghan's kids — Archie, 4, and Lilibet, 2 — may not be aware of the fallout, Bond believes the Wales' tots, Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5, know what's going on.

"The've lost Uncle Harry and so forth and he realizes he's got to step up to it — 10-year-olds can often be quite mature," she noted of George, who's second in line to the throne.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.