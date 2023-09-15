Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Drama 'Deified' Kate Middleton and Prince William, Graham Norton Claims: 'They Can Do No Wrong'
Andy Cohen didn't hesitate to ask Graham Norton his opinion on the Sussexes when the comedian appeared on the Thursday, September 14, episode of Watch What Happens Live.
The host quipped that since Norton "can speak for all Brits, what would you say is the overriding feeling about Harry and Meghan over there at this point?"
"It’s difficult," the Irish actor admitted. "I think in the press it’s very anti them, and it’s been a gift to William and Kate because now they are deified. They can do no wrong."
"I mean, Kate can do a hit and run and it would be fine because she’s such a lovely person," Norton quipped. "But do regular people care that much? I don’t think they do. I think they just think, 'Let them live their lives.'”
As OK! reported, the relationship between the two couples hasn't improved since the Sussexes moved to California, and though that means their kids will grow up not knowing their cousins very well, journalist Jennie Bond believes the brothers won't "make peace" solely for the little ones.
"He has written about how he looks back with nostalgia at the time when his family was united and happy. So he does care about his U.K. family, and I’m sure he would like his children to hang out with their little cousins and to better understand their heritage," she noted of Harry. "But I don’t think the two families will reunite simply for the sake of the children."
Though Harry and Meghan's kids — Archie, 4, and Lilibet, 2 — may not be aware of the fallout, Bond believes the Wales' tots, Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5, know what's going on.
"The've lost Uncle Harry and so forth and he realizes he's got to step up to it — 10-year-olds can often be quite mature," she noted of George, who's second in line to the throne.