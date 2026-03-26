Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Fire Back as Tom Bower's New Royal Book Ignites Fresh Drama

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Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are once again at the center of a royal media firestorm, this time pushing back forcefully against a new biography by author Tom Bower that is already fueling headlines across the U.K. and beyond. In excerpts from Betrayal, Bower paints a deeply critical portrait of the couple’s relationships, finances, and post-royal life. A spokesperson for the Sussexes, however, accused Bower of peddling “deranged conspiracy and melodrama,” adding that he has “long crossed the line from criticism into fixation.”

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A Book Packed With Provocation

Source: Good Morning Britain/YOUTUBE Tom Bower revisited royal tensions with new and controversial allegations.

Serialized in The Times, Bower’s latest work revisits long-standing tensions between Harry, Meghan, and the rest of the royal family, while introducing new, controversial allegations. Among them are claims that Queen Camilla once told a friend Meghan had “brainwashed” Prince Harry, and that Prince William and Kate Middleton viewed her as a “threat.” The book also suggests Meghan became a “divisive agent” within the royal household, with tensions escalating before the couple stepped back from royal duties in 2020. Beyond family dynamics, Bower also delves into the couple’s finances and business ventures, alleging that income streams from deals with Netflix and Spotify are under pressure. He further claims the Sussexes require millions annually to sustain their lifestyle.

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Sussexes Push Back Hard

Source: MEGA The couple’s spokesperson condemned the book’s claims as misleading.

Harry and Meghan have not taken the claims lightly. In a sharply worded statement, their spokesperson said: “This is someone who has publicly stated, ‘the monarchy in fact depends on actually obliterating the Sussexes from our state of life,’ language that speaks for itself.” They continued: “He has made a career out of constructing ever more elaborate theories about people he does not know and has never met. Those interested in facts will look elsewhere; those seeking deranged conspiracy and melodrama know exactly where to find him.”

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Charity Controversy and Invictus Backlash

Source: MEGA Criticisms involving Prince Harry's charitable work triggered backlash.

Some of the most contentious claims center on Harry’s charitable work, particularly the Sentebale organization he co-founded. Bower recounts internal disputes and financial scrutiny, including criticism over how funds were spent and concerns about donor perceptions. The book also draws backlash for its portrayal of the Invictus Games, with claims questioning the legitimacy of some competitors with post-traumatic stress disorder. Representatives for the Sussexes and the Invictus Games Foundation condemned those assertions, calling them “disgusting” and “deeply disrespectful.” A spokesperson for the foundation stated that the Games exist to support “wounded, injured and sick service personnel and veterans,” including those with invisible injuries like PTSD.

Business Moves Continue Amid Scrutiny

Source: MEGA Netflix maintained its relationship with the couple amid renewed scrutiny.