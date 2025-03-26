'Shocked' Prince Harry Resigns From Sentebale After Chair of the Board Reported Charity's 'Abuse of Power': 'It's Devastating'

Prince Harry is "devastated" after resigning as patron of Sentebale, the charity he created in 2006 to help young people in southern Africa affected by HIV and AIDS.

On Tuesday, March 25, the Duke of Sussex and his co-founder Prince Seeiso of Lesotho announced they were stepping down from their roles within the charity in solidarity with several trustees' exits amid friction with Sentebale's chair of the board, Dr. Sophie Chandauka.