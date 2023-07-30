Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'Offering to Rent an Apartment at Kensington Palace' in Hopes of Showing Prince William They're Serious About Returning: Source

A source recently opened up about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle potentially renting an apartment in Kensington Palace in hopes of rekindling their relationships with the royal family.

Despite being open to reconnecting, "Harry doesn't want to become a prisoner of the palace," the insider shared of the Spare author.

"He and Meghan want to keep a sense of balance in their lives and their mental health intact," they added about the pair's desire to say close yet separate from the high-profile brood. "He and Meghan are offering to rent an apartment at Kensington Palace and furnish it themselves."