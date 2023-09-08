Prince Harry Makes Private Visit to Queen Elizabeth's Grave on 1-Year Anniversary of Her Death
Paying his respects.
Prince Harry stopped by the late Queen Elizabeth's grave while he was in the U.K. for a charity event.
The controversial royal, who left the family with wife Meghan Markle in 2020 and moved to California, traveled to St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle on Friday, September 8, on the one-year anniversary of his grandmother's passing.
The Duke of Sussex's visit was private, however, a source revealed other royal family members also stopped by that same day.
As OK! previously reported, the 38-year-old was already scheduled to come to the U.K. on September 7 for the WellChild Awards. However, royal expert Kinsey Schofield believes Harry will not be spending any time with his family members during the trip due to the fallout from his memoir, Spare.
She began her explanation by claiming Prince William and Kate Middleton aren't able to have an honest talk with Harry because of his history of making family feuds public.
"It is my understanding that the Prince and Princess of Wales have no desire to meet with Harry – with or without Meghan Markle," Schofield stated. "There is a severe lack of trust, and they don't want the conversation repeated to anyone."
"I suspect that Prince William is dreading Prince Harry's arrival," the royal expert added. "Especially when William and Catherine are expected to publicly acknowledge the anniversary of the late queen's passing."
Schofield suggested Harry might bring some unnecessary negative attention during this sad time for the brood.
"Harry will be, no doubt, a distraction and will create conflicting headlines that the palace will not appreciate," she noted. "He's d----- if he does, d----- if he doesn't."
"It's a tough spot to be in, but Harry seems to be prioritizing philanthropy right now. I'm not surprised by his eagerness to attend," she mentioned.
Schofield also predicted that Harry would honor his grandmother in some way during the trip.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"Prince Harry will likely mention the late queen in his speech at the WellChild Awards," Schofield shared. "From there, we can expect him to head quickly to Düsseldorf to kick off the Invictus Games. … The Duke of Sussex is not expected to visit Balmoral."
The Telegraph and People reported on Harry's visit.