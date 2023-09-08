OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Prince Harry
OK LogoNEWS

Prince Harry Makes Private Visit to Queen Elizabeth's Grave on 1-Year Anniversary of Her Death

ok split taylor
Source: MEGA
By:

Sep. 8 2023, Published 11:33 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Paying his respects.

Prince Harry stopped by the late Queen Elizabeth's grave while he was in the U.K. for a charity event.

Article continues below advertisement
prince harry
Source: MEGA

In May, Prince Harry visited the U.K. solo for his father's coronation.

The controversial royal, who left the family with wife Meghan Markle in 2020 and moved to California, traveled to St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle on Friday, September 8, on the one-year anniversary of his grandmother's passing.

The Duke of Sussex's visit was private, however, a source revealed other royal family members also stopped by that same day.

Article continues below advertisement

As OK! previously reported, the 38-year-old was already scheduled to come to the U.K. on September 7 for the WellChild Awards. However, royal expert Kinsey Schofield believes Harry will not be spending any time with his family members during the trip due to the fallout from his memoir, Spare.

She began her explanation by claiming Prince William and Kate Middleton aren't able to have an honest talk with Harry because of his history of making family feuds public.

queen e
Source: MEGA

Queen Elizabeth passed away in September 2022 at age 96.

Article continues below advertisement

"It is my understanding that the Prince and Princess of Wales have no desire to meet with Harry – with or without Meghan Markle," Schofield stated. "There is a severe lack of trust, and they don't want the conversation repeated to anyone."

"I suspect that Prince William is dreading Prince Harry's arrival," the royal expert added. "Especially when William and Catherine are expected to publicly acknowledge the anniversary of the late queen's passing."

Schofield suggested Harry might bring some unnecessary negative attention during this sad time for the brood.

"Harry will be, no doubt, a distraction and will create conflicting headlines that the palace will not appreciate," she noted. "He's d----- if he does, d----- if he doesn't."

MORE ON:
Prince Harry
Article continues below advertisement
prince harry
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left the royal family in 2020.

"It's a tough spot to be in, but Harry seems to be prioritizing philanthropy right now. I'm not surprised by his eagerness to attend," she mentioned.

Schofield also predicted that Harry would honor his grandmother in some way during the trip.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Source: OK!
Article continues below advertisement

"Prince Harry will likely mention the late queen in his speech at the WellChild Awards," Schofield shared. "From there, we can expect him to head quickly to Düsseldorf to kick off the Invictus Games. … The Duke of Sussex is not expected to visit Balmoral."

The Telegraph and People reported on Harry's visit.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.