'Unforgivable': Prince Harry and Queen Elizabeth II's Relationship Was 'Never the Same' After He Accused Royal Family of Racism

In the beginning, the monarchy allegedly worried the Suits alum was using the Duke of Sussex, but it wasn't until the couple's TV interview with Oprah Winfrey that the late matriarch felt truly "betrayed" by her grandson.

While Prince Harry and his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II used to have a great relationship, royal aides claimed things began to deteriorate after he became engaged to Meghan Markle .

"Ultimately, the queen felt betrayed by Harry, and when he and Meghan attacked the institution that she spent her whole life serving in the Oprah interview, that betrayal was complete," a former courtier told a news outlet . "It was absolutely shocking to those of us that knew him that he would do that, not least because her husband [ Prince Philip ] was on his deathbed."

"The allegations of racism dismayed [the queen]. To accuse an unidentified person within the family of racism, thereby casting the shadow of suspicion over everyone, was unforgivable in her eyes," the ex-staffer continued, referring to how Harry claimed a relative questioned what color his son Archie 's skin would be. "That was what ultimately prompted her to issue the ‘recollections may vary’ statement. Things were never the same after that. ... It was a horrific series of betrayals at the end of her life."

Another report claimed the queen didn't give Harry permission to name his daughter, Lilibet, after her.

In addition, biographer Robert Hardman alleged a royal staffer once told him the queen "was angry as I’d ever seen her" after the Spare author claimed she gave him and Meghan permission to name their daughter Lilibet, a reference to the mother-of-four's nickname. The employee claimed that wasn't the case.

A friend of the royal family added of the ongoing drama, "You have to remember the queen was seriously ill for several years with bone cancer. She knew she was dying, she could hardly see, she could hardly stand, she could hardly move. And then she was completely let down by her grandson. It was utterly devastating for her.”

Despite that statement, it's never been confirmed the matriarch was diagnosed with cancer.