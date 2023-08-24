Prince Harry Will Visit the U.K. on the Eve of Queen Elizabeth's Death — Without Meghan Markle

Harry will arrive in his home country just one day before the royal family is set to celebrate Queen Elizabeth's legacy. It hasn't been confirmed if he will join his relatives to pay homage to his late grandmother.

Although Harry will still make his grand return to the U.K., Meghan Markle won't be joining him.

This has become a pattern for the couple. The Duke of Sussex visited London several times throughout the past year for his father's coronation and his ongoing legal battle against the British press. However, Meghan hasn't returned to England since Elizabeth's funeral.

Her visible absence led to various breakup rumors — which insiders adamantly denied.