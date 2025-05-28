or
Prince William Will Banish 'Toxic' Prince Andrew From Royal Family Once He's King, Experts Claim: 'He Has Never Been a Fan of His Uncle'

Composite photo of Prince William and Prince Andrew
Source: mega

According to experts, Prince Andrew won't be included in royal family gatherings once Prince William becomes the monarch.

May 28 2025, Published 12:25 p.m. ET

Prince William will be laying down the law whenever he takes over the throne from dad King Charles — which is bad news for the disgraced Prince Andrew.

In a new interview, royal expert Hilary Fordwich claimed the father-of-three will oust his problematic uncle from the royal family once and for all when he becomes king.

Prince William's Plans to Cut Prince Andrew From the Royal Family

prince william banish toxic prince andrew from royal family once king
Source: mega

Prince William will have disgraced Prince Andrew cut from the royal family when the former becomes king.

"Prince William has long had a strained and distant relationship with Andrew," she explained to a news outlet, noting he's held "a grudge against" him for quite some time.

"Andrew’s future within the royal family is beyond bleak, since Prince William is firmly opposed to any public rehabilitation with no foreseeable path back," she continued. "He wants Andrew to vanish from public view."

William Feels Andrew Tarnishes the Monarchy's Image

prince william banish toxic prince andrew from royal family once king
Source: mega

Prince William believes excluding Andrew will 'protect the monarchy's reputation.'

"William’s strong stance on 'the Andrew problem’ is consistent, unwavering and his influence has been decisive in ensuring Andrew remains sidelined," Fordwich said. "He is driven by his desire… to protect the monarchy’s reputation, doing all he can to safeguard its future."

The royal expert noted William's alleged decision also stems from him being "very in touch with" the public's views on Andrew.

"Every public opinion poll has Andrew at the bottom, reinforcing Prince William’s stance," she said. "Once king, no doubt, Prince William will ensure Andrew is completely excluded from royal life, as well as all public appearances."

prince william banish toxic prince andrew from royal family once king
Source: mega

King Charles took over the throne in 2022 when his mother, Queen Elizabeth, died.

British broadcaster Helena Chard agreed with Fordwich, noting the Prince of Wales "recognizes the public animosity towards Andrew."

"He views him as a complete liability with his series of scandals, both past and present, shoveling shame on the family," Chard explained. "His stance towards his uncle is tough. He will not entertain anyone toxic to the brand. Andrew will not be part of the streamlined monarchy."

prince william banish toxic prince andrew from royal family once king
Source: mega

Royal expert Helena Chard said King Charles has a 'softer approach' when dealing with Andrew since they're brothers.

Chard noted while Charles is also "fed up" with Andrew, he has "a softer approach to his brother as he is family."

"Prince William, however, has never been a fan of his uncle. He has no time for him," Chard revealed. "Allegedly, he was also disappointed that Andrew did not welcome his wife [Kate Middleton] into the family with open arms all those years ago."

Andrew's Biggest Scandal

prince william banish toxic prince andrew from royal family once king
Source: mega

Virginia Giuffre accused Prince Andrew of sexually assaulting her when she was 17.

As OK! reported, Andrew was stripped of his royal titles after it was revealed that he was friendly with late s-- offender Jeffrey Epstein. He was also accused of sexually assaulting a woman named Virginia Giuffre, who claimed she was trafficked by Epstein and forced to sleep with Andrew when she was just 17.

Though there's a photo of Giuffre and Andrew together, he denied ever having a sexual relationship with her. After she filed a lawsuit against him, they settled out of court, though the settlement remains sealed.

In April, Giuffre committed suicide.

