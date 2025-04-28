or
Article continues below advertisement
Epstein Accuser Virginia Giuffre Suicide: Prince Andrew Exposed in Her Secret Diary

Photo of Virginia Giuffre; picture of her diaries.
Source: MEGA;RADAR ONLINE

Virginia Giuffre sadly died by suicide at age 41.

By:

April 28 2025, Published 3:12 p.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Virginia Giuffre's secret diary has been uncovered just days after her tragic death by suicide at age 41.

Jeffrey Epstein and Prince Andrew's abuse accuser privately documented the "disturbing events" she was coerced into participating in and witness at the young age of 17 years old via a hidden journal, according to RadarOnline.com.

Article continues below advertisement
prince andrew plans overturn virginia giuffre settlement
Source: MEGA

Virginia Giuffre accused Jeffrey Epstein and Prince Andrew of abuse and trafficking.

Article continues below advertisement

In one entry, Giuffre wrote: "I was heading over to my first overseas trip to Europe, 1st stop off Paris, France."

The late alleged trafficking victim claimed Epstein's girlfriend-turned-consigliere, Ghislaine Maxwell, recruited her to travel overseas and perform daily activities of "massages, s-- and even dressing" the disgraced pedophile — who killed himself in prison at age 66 in 2019.

Article continues below advertisement
virginia giuffre diary entry
Source: RADAR ONLINE

Virginia Giuffre detailed her alleged experiences in a secret diary.

Article continues below advertisement

Once abroad, Epstein ordered her to recruit more underage girls.

"Jeffrey would send me out, just like in the U.S., to go talk to pretty girls, the younger the better," she penned. "I would offer them money to come meet my gentleman friend and tell them I'd show them how to massage."

Article continues below advertisement
prince andrew delusional thinking return royal after virginia giuffre suicide
Source: MEGA

Virginia Giuffre referred to Prince Andrew as a 'rich pedophile.'

Virginia Giuffre

Article continues below advertisement

Giuffre insisted she "never brought back a girl that ever said no, or didn't want to participate in an erotic massage for money."

In another diary entry, Giuffre shared: "The next morning, Ghislaine, chirpy, came into my room. She sat down next to me, as I was just starting to uncover the sheets and told me told me excitedly we were going shopping because I needed a new dress I could wear to dance with a prince."

Article continues below advertisement
virginia giuffre diary entry
Source: RADAR ONLINE

Virginia Giuffre claimed she was sexually intimate with Prince Andrew at age 17.

Article continues below advertisement

"'Wow, what?' were the first words that popped into my head, not knowing that meant using my body as entertainment for another rich pedophile, or worst, being convinced it was exciting," Giuffre admitted in reference to Prince Andrew, whom she said brought her to a nightclub called Tramp before taking her back to Maxwell's London townhouse.

Once there, things became extremely sexual.

Article continues below advertisement
virginia giuffre diary entry
Source: RADAR ONLINE

The late alleged abuse victim recalled being in the bathtub with Prince Andrew.

Article continues below advertisement

"I was doing my best trying to put on a good show for him by slowly undressing and started to pour a bath. The room quickly filled with steam from the hot water as I turned to Andrew and began to kiss his neck and undress him," she recalled. "He was caressing every part of my naked body and filling my head with endless compliments about my blossoming figure."

After entering the bath together, the pair "continued with back and forth foreplay, touching, kissing and him even licking my toes."

"'I love your feet,' he whispered, 'They are so irresistible,'" she documented of the prince's alleged words. "That was definitely a first for me, but I went with it all, fearful of letting down the Prince and in turn Jeffrey and Ghislaine."

Prince Andrew and Maxwell have both denied the allegations and insisted none of Giuffre's claims occurred.

