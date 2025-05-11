Prince William 'Exploded With Anger' After He Was Shown a Series of Internal Complaints About Meghan Markle
Prince William’s anger toward his brother, Prince Harry, and sister-in-law, Meghan Markle, goes deeper than the Duke and Duchess of Sussex deciding to leave the royal family.
According to Battle of Brothers: William and Harry — the Inside Story of a Family in Tumult, a book published by Robert Lacey in 2020, one of the most explosive moments between William and Harry was because of Meghan, who allegedly mistreated staff at Kensington Palace.
William was reportedly “astonished” and “horrified” before he “went ballistic” and contacted his brother after he heard about the allegations.
Prince Harry Defended Meghan Markle Against 'Bullying Allegations'
“The moment the Prince heard the bullying allegations, he got straight on the phone to talk to Harry — and when Harry flared up in furious defense of his wife, the elder brother persisted,” the author claimed in his book. “Harry shut off his phone angrily, so William went straight round to find his brother on the Kensington campus."
Lacey said William was made aware of the allegations about Meghan from royal aide Jason Knauf, who worked closely with the Sussexes. Knauf compiled several instances of the stories he was told by insiders about how Meghan created a toxic work environment at Kensington Palace, referring to the document as a “dossier of distress.”
Royal Staffer Endured 'PTSD' While Working for Meghan Markle
Insiders claimed they received emails from the Duchess as early as 5 a.m., while others said they were so nervous before meetings, they had become physically ill. One former staffer is reported to have suffered PTSD as a result of working with Meghan.
In addition to Knauf’s document of misconduct, a profile published in February described how former staffers claimed that working for Meghan resulted in so much emotional damage that some employees sought therapy.
One source told the publication, “She’s constantly playing checkers — I’m not even going to say chess — but she’s just very aware of where everybody is on her board.”
“And when you are not in, you are to be thrown to the wolves at any given moment,” the source continued. “It’s talking behind your back. It’s gnawing at your sense of self. Really, like, Mean Girls teenager.”
Prince Harry Refuses to Bring His Wife and Kids Back to the U.K.
As more claims about Meghan’s character are revealed, William and Harry are more distant than ever. The royal family feud has become so tumultuous that Harry said in a May interview that he would never visit the U.K. with his family ever again.
“I can’t see a world in which I would bring my wife and children back to the U.K. at this point,” he shared. “I love my country; I always have done, despite what some people in that country have done... and I think that it’s really quite sad that I won’t be able to show my children my homeland.”