Prince William 'Exploded With Anger' After He Was Shown a Series of Internal Complaints About Meghan Markle

Prince William’s anger toward his brother, Prince Harry, and sister-in-law, Meghan Markle, goes deeper than the Duke and Duchess of Sussex deciding to leave the royal family.

According to Battle of Brothers: William and Harry — the Inside Story of a Family in Tumult, a book published by Robert Lacey in 2020, one of the most explosive moments between William and Harry was because of Meghan, who allegedly mistreated staff at Kensington Palace.

William was reportedly “astonished” and “horrified” before he “went ballistic” and contacted his brother after he heard about the allegations.