'Whining' Meghan Markle 'Feels Unfairly Targeted' by Critics Online Despite Being Called a 'Workplace Bully'

"The amount of visceral anger aimed at Meghan online is quite remarkable," Christopher Andersen shared. "If Meghan feels unfairly targeted, she probably has every right to. But is it wise for someone who has been described as a workplace bully — whether it's true or not — to complain that she is a victim of bullying? It may come off as just more egocentric whining. We've heard it all before."

"There's nothing wrong with Meghan empathizing with young girls who must deal with online bullying," he pointed out. "She just has to resist the temptation to make it all about her."