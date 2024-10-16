'Whining' Meghan Markle 'Feels Unfairly Targeted' by Critics Online Despite Being Called a 'Workplace Bully'
Meghan Markle reportedly called herself "one of the most bullied people in the world," but the claims occured after several royal staffers alleged they were mistreated by the Duchess of Sussex during her tenure.
"The amount of visceral anger aimed at Meghan online is quite remarkable," Christopher Andersen shared. "If Meghan feels unfairly targeted, she probably has every right to. But is it wise for someone who has been described as a workplace bully — whether it's true or not — to complain that she is a victim of bullying? It may come off as just more egocentric whining. We've heard it all before."
"There's nothing wrong with Meghan empathizing with young girls who must deal with online bullying," he pointed out. "She just has to resist the temptation to make it all about her."
Meghan discussed her high-profile life while celebrating the International Day of the Girl on Friday, October 11.
"The royal family washed its hands of Meghan some time ago," Andersen claimed. "If the royals are paying any attention to Meghan at all, this bullying complaint will only shore up the image they already have of her as a self-absorbed narcissist."
In an exposé published by The Hollywood Reporter, a source called the Duchess of Sussex a "dictator in heels."
"By continuing to draw attention to the concept of bullying, she is only attracting more attention to her own bullying accusations," podcaster Kinsey Schofield said.
"It is in stark contrast to the way the British royal family operates," she explained. "They elevate important causes by allowing other people to tell them their stories. They listen, ask questions and campaign for causes, spotlighting those individuals."
According to Schofield, the royal family "has checked out" when it comes to "engaging at all in a relationship with Meghan."
"She has proven to be untrustworthy and destructive in their eyes," Schofield stated. "However, I do imagine that Meghan campaigning against bullying would inspire some laughter around the palace corridors. It takes some audacity."
Meghan sharing her perspective could lead to pushback from scorned royal employees.
"I do consider it a risk," Schofield said about Meghan speaking out. "If Meghan continues to push the victim narrative... others might come out and say she treated them unfairly."
Meghan and Prince Harry are advocating for digital safety through their Archewell Foundation, but accusations about the former actress' behavior continue to place a dark cloud over their initiatives.
"There is also a fine line between authenticity and hypocrisy," Helena Chard explained. "Meghan Markle… hopes to lead anti-bullying… this is ironic and a slightly warped optic considering the bullying accusations Meghan has faced. The pot calling the kettle black springs to mind!"
"Various members of Harry and Meghan’s staff claimed Meghan drove them out of their jobs with her persistent bullying," Chard continued. "Buckingham Palace conducted an investigation using an outside legal team. The results of this investigation have been hushed up, which leaves an air of uncertainty. [As a result] Meghan may always be known as a bully."
Experts spoke to Fox News Digital.