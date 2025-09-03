ROYAL FAMILY NEWS Prince William Had a 'Good Sense of Humor' When Wife Kate Middleton Giggled About His 'Bald Patch,' Former Royal Butler Reveals Source: mega A new book claimed Prince William laughed it off when wife Kate Middleton giggled over his 'bald patch.' Stephanie Kaplan Contact us by Email Sept. 3 2025, Published 2:10 p.m. ET

Prince William and Kate Middleton tease each other just like every other married couple! In Grant Harrold's upcoming book, The Royal Butler: My Remarkable Life of Royal Service, the former staffer recounted a candid conversation he had with the duo about aging while at their home in Gloucestershire.

Kate Middleton Giggles Over Prince William Losing His Hair

Source: mega Prince William was able to laugh off Kate Middleton giggling over his 'bald patch,' a former royal butler shared in his new book.

"I said that surely the worst thing about aging was losing your hair and going bald," Harrold wrote, according to an excerpt obtained by another outlet. "Kate started sniggering and William gave me a look and said, ‘Thanks for that,’" the ex-royal butler shared. "It hadn’t occurred to me that, of course, by then he was starting to lose his hair." Harrold noted there was "always this joke" about not mentioning the dad-of-three's "bald patch," but "he always took any comments, intended or otherwise, in good humor."

The Prince of Wales Has Poked Fun at Himself Over the Years

Source: mega The Prince of Wales has been losing his hair for years.

William's ability to poke fun at himself has made headlines before, as when he visited the West Midlands in England earlier this year, he cracked a joke about his hairline when he met a woman with bright red tresses. After they shook hands, the Prince of Wales told her, "Look at your hair! It’s fantastic. I wish I had hair like that. Amazing. I know, I’ve not a chance."

Source: mega William and Kate married in 2011.

William also made fun of his receding hairline in 2020 at a ceremony for the Earthshot Prize. "I don’t know if you guys have heard about the Earthshot Prize, but it’s an initiative I started about two years ago. Now, although it’s been about four years in the making, I had hair when it started," he quipped to the crowd. "It’s designed as an environmental prize tackling the world’s greatest environmental problems."

Prince Harry Mentions His Brother's Balding in 'Spare'

Source: mega Prince Harry described William's hair loss as 'alarming.'