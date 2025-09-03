or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Royals > Prince William
OK LogoROYAL FAMILY NEWS

Prince William Had a 'Good Sense of Humor' When Wife Kate Middleton Giggled About His 'Bald Patch,' Former Royal Butler Reveals

Photo of Prince William and Kate Middleton
Source: mega

A new book claimed Prince William laughed it off when wife Kate Middleton giggled over his 'bald patch.'

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 3 2025, Published 2:10 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Prince William and Kate Middleton tease each other just like every other married couple!

In Grant Harrold's upcoming book, The Royal Butler: My Remarkable Life of Royal Service, the former staffer recounted a candid conversation he had with the duo about aging while at their home in Gloucestershire.

Article continues below advertisement

Kate Middleton Giggles Over Prince William Losing His Hair

Photo of Prince William was able to laugh off Kate Middleton giggling over his 'bald patch, a former royal butler shared in his new book.
Source: mega

Prince William was able to laugh off Kate Middleton giggling over his 'bald patch,' a former royal butler shared in his new book.

"I said that surely the worst thing about aging was losing your hair and going bald," Harrold wrote, according to an excerpt obtained by another outlet.

"Kate started sniggering and William gave me a look and said, ‘Thanks for that,’" the ex-royal butler shared. "It hadn’t occurred to me that, of course, by then he was starting to lose his hair."

Harrold noted there was "always this joke" about not mentioning the dad-of-three's "bald patch," but "he always took any comments, intended or otherwise, in good humor."

Article continues below advertisement

The Prince of Wales Has Poked Fun at Himself Over the Years

Photo of the Prince of Wales has been losing his hair for years.
Source: mega

The Prince of Wales has been losing his hair for years.

William's ability to poke fun at himself has made headlines before, as when he visited the West Midlands in England earlier this year, he cracked a joke about his hairline when he met a woman with bright red tresses.

After they shook hands, the Prince of Wales told her, "Look at your hair! It’s fantastic. I wish I had hair like that. Amazing. I know, I’ve not a chance."

MORE ON:
Prince William

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of William and Kate married in 2011.
Source: mega

William and Kate married in 2011.

William also made fun of his receding hairline in 2020 at a ceremony for the Earthshot Prize.

"I don’t know if you guys have heard about the Earthshot Prize, but it’s an initiative I started about two years ago. Now, although it’s been about four years in the making, I had hair when it started," he quipped to the crowd. "It’s designed as an environmental prize tackling the world’s greatest environmental problems."

Prince Harry Mentions His Brother's Balding in 'Spare'

Photo of Prince Harry described William's hair loss as 'alarming.'
Source: mega

Prince Harry described William's hair loss as 'alarming.'

William's thinning locks were also mentioned in Prince Harry's memoir Spare.

In the tome, the Duke of Sussex recalled having a tense discussion with his brother and their dad, King Charles, at Prince Philip's 2021 funeral.

"I looked at Willy, really looked at him, perhaps for the first time since we were little, taking in every detail: his familiar scowl, which had always been the norm in his dealings with me," Harry penned, noting his sibling's thinning hair was "alarming" and more "advanced than mine."

Harry felt any resemblance they once shared had now "faded."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.