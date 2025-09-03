Prince William Had a 'Good Sense of Humor' When Wife Kate Middleton Giggled About His 'Bald Patch,' Former Royal Butler Reveals
Prince William and Kate Middleton tease each other just like every other married couple!
In Grant Harrold's upcoming book, The Royal Butler: My Remarkable Life of Royal Service, the former staffer recounted a candid conversation he had with the duo about aging while at their home in Gloucestershire.
Kate Middleton Giggles Over Prince William Losing His Hair
"I said that surely the worst thing about aging was losing your hair and going bald," Harrold wrote, according to an excerpt obtained by another outlet.
"Kate started sniggering and William gave me a look and said, ‘Thanks for that,’" the ex-royal butler shared. "It hadn’t occurred to me that, of course, by then he was starting to lose his hair."
Harrold noted there was "always this joke" about not mentioning the dad-of-three's "bald patch," but "he always took any comments, intended or otherwise, in good humor."
The Prince of Wales Has Poked Fun at Himself Over the Years
William's ability to poke fun at himself has made headlines before, as when he visited the West Midlands in England earlier this year, he cracked a joke about his hairline when he met a woman with bright red tresses.
After they shook hands, the Prince of Wales told her, "Look at your hair! It’s fantastic. I wish I had hair like that. Amazing. I know, I’ve not a chance."
- Prince William Pokes Fun at His Thinning Locks: 'I Wish I Had Hair Like That!'
- Kate Middleton Caught Making Cheeky Joke About Prince William's Beard During Remembrance Sunday Gathering
- Prince William 'Really Loves How He Looks With a Beard' But He's Always 'Followed Royal Protocol Out of Respect' for Queen Elizabeth
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
William also made fun of his receding hairline in 2020 at a ceremony for the Earthshot Prize.
"I don’t know if you guys have heard about the Earthshot Prize, but it’s an initiative I started about two years ago. Now, although it’s been about four years in the making, I had hair when it started," he quipped to the crowd. "It’s designed as an environmental prize tackling the world’s greatest environmental problems."
Prince Harry Mentions His Brother's Balding in 'Spare'
William's thinning locks were also mentioned in Prince Harry's memoir Spare.
In the tome, the Duke of Sussex recalled having a tense discussion with his brother and their dad, King Charles, at Prince Philip's 2021 funeral.
"I looked at Willy, really looked at him, perhaps for the first time since we were little, taking in every detail: his familiar scowl, which had always been the norm in his dealings with me," Harry penned, noting his sibling's thinning hair was "alarming" and more "advanced than mine."
Harry felt any resemblance they once shared had now "faded."