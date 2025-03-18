Prince William Pokes Fun at His Thinning Locks: 'I Wish I Had Hair Like That!'

In a lighthearted moment that’s captured hearts, Prince William showcased his charm with a cheeky quip about his own thinning hair during a visit to the West Midlands in England. The footage, which has since gone viral on X, features the Prince of Wales engaging with fans and posing for selfies, proving that he’s just as relatable as he is royal.

As the 42-year-old prince met with excited crowds on Tuesday, March 11, he zeroed in on a woman sporting stunning fiery red locks. After a quick handshake, William couldn’t resist sharing his admiration: “Look at your hair! It’s fantastic. I wish I had hair like that. Amazing.”