Prince William Pokes Fun at His Thinning Locks: 'I Wish I Had Hair Like That!'
In a lighthearted moment that’s captured hearts, Prince William showcased his charm with a cheeky quip about his own thinning hair during a visit to the West Midlands in England. The footage, which has since gone viral on X, features the Prince of Wales engaging with fans and posing for selfies, proving that he’s just as relatable as he is royal.
As the 42-year-old prince met with excited crowds on Tuesday, March 11, he zeroed in on a woman sporting stunning fiery red locks. After a quick handshake, William couldn’t resist sharing his admiration: “Look at your hair! It’s fantastic. I wish I had hair like that. Amazing.”
His smile widened as the woman chimed in, to which he playfully responded, “I know, I’ve not a chance.”
The Prince of Wales didn’t just stop at hair compliments — he even assisted the woman in capturing the perfect selfie before moving on to warmly greet others in the crowd. Sporting a casual navy jacket, light blue shirt, and blue sneakers, he was the picture of approachable royalty.
Social media erupted with admiration for the prince's down-to-earth nature. “I love how William is so at ease with his own skin that he can joke about his hair and no awkwardness there,” one adoring user commented.
“William is very charismatic, he’s the People’s Prince,” another noted, echoing the widespread affection felt for the royal.
“He’s a nice man!” was another popular sentiment sweeping through the comments section.
“Prince William is such a gent,” praised yet another commenter, while others reflected on the late Princess Diana, remarking, “A complete natural just like his mum.”
“He’s so funny and genuine,” one fan pointed out, while another aptly declared, “Love this man. You can just feel his warmth through the screen.” The admiration didn’t stop there, with one online user dubbing him “a class act!”
Recently, William has embraced a new look featuring facial hair, which has drawn both curiosity and compliments. Jason Knauf, a former royal aide, shared his thoughts on the prince’s beard during an appearance on 60 Minutes Australia in February. “I love it. I think it’s great,” he stated, adding, “If she didn’t like it, it wouldn’t be there. I could tell you that.”
However, it seems his daughter, Princess Charlotte, 8, wasn't fully on board with dad's new style in the beginning. “Well, Charlotte didn’t like it the first time. I got floods of tears, the first one I got tears, so I had to shave it off,” he confessed during a November 2024 visit to Cape Town, South Africa. “Then I grew it back. I thought, hang on a second, and I convinced her it was going to be OK.”
With his wit and warmth, Prince William continues to win over the public, proving that even royalty can share a good laugh about balding and family dynamics.