or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Royals > Prince William
OK LogoROYALS

Prince William Pokes Fun at His Thinning Locks: 'I Wish I Had Hair Like That!'

Photo of Prince William
Source: MEGA

In a now-viral video, Prince William quipped about his own thinning hair while visiting West Midlands in England.

By:

March 18 2025, Published 7:10 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

In a lighthearted moment that’s captured hearts, Prince William showcased his charm with a cheeky quip about his own thinning hair during a visit to the West Midlands in England. The footage, which has since gone viral on X, features the Prince of Wales engaging with fans and posing for selfies, proving that he’s just as relatable as he is royal.

As the 42-year-old prince met with excited crowds on Tuesday, March 11, he zeroed in on a woman sporting stunning fiery red locks. After a quick handshake, William couldn’t resist sharing his admiration: “Look at your hair! It’s fantastic. I wish I had hair like that. Amazing.”

Article continues below advertisement
Prince William
Source: MEGA

In a viral video, Prince William quipped about his own thinning hair during a visit to the West Midlands.

Article continues below advertisement

His smile widened as the woman chimed in, to which he playfully responded, “I know, I’ve not a chance.”

The Prince of Wales didn’t just stop at hair compliments — he even assisted the woman in capturing the perfect selfie before moving on to warmly greet others in the crowd. Sporting a casual navy jacket, light blue shirt, and blue sneakers, he was the picture of approachable royalty.

Article continues below advertisement
Prince William with Kate Middleton
Source: MEGA

Social media erupted after Prince William joked about his thinning hair.

Article continues below advertisement

Social media erupted with admiration for the prince's down-to-earth nature. “I love how William is so at ease with his own skin that he can joke about his hair and no awkwardness there,” one adoring user commented.

“William is very charismatic, he’s the People’s Prince,” another noted, echoing the widespread affection felt for the royal.

“He’s a nice man!” was another popular sentiment sweeping through the comments section.

MORE ON:
Prince William

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Prince William
Source: MEGA

Prince William has embraced his facial hair, according to a former royal aide.

Article continues below advertisement

“Prince William is such a gent,” praised yet another commenter, while others reflected on the late Princess Diana, remarking, “A complete natural just like his mum.”

“He’s so funny and genuine,” one fan pointed out, while another aptly declared, “Love this man. You can just feel his warmth through the screen.” The admiration didn’t stop there, with one online user dubbing him “a class act!”

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Prince William
Source: MEGA

People praised Prince William for being so down-to-earth.

Recently, William has embraced a new look featuring facial hair, which has drawn both curiosity and compliments. Jason Knauf, a former royal aide, shared his thoughts on the prince’s beard during an appearance on 60 Minutes Australia in February. “I love it. I think it’s great,” he stated, adding, “If she didn’t like it, it wouldn’t be there. I could tell you that.”

However, it seems his daughter, Princess Charlotte, 8, wasn't fully on board with dad's new style in the beginning. “Well, Charlotte didn’t like it the first time. I got floods of tears, the first one I got tears, so I had to shave it off,” he confessed during a November 2024 visit to Cape Town, South Africa. “Then I grew it back. I thought, hang on a second, and I convinced her it was going to be OK.”

With his wit and warmth, Prince William continues to win over the public, proving that even royalty can share a good laugh about balding and family dynamics.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.