Prince William and Kate Middleton's College Pal Dead at 45 After Falling 100 Feet From London Rooftop

image of Prince William and Kate Middleton's university friend, Ben Duncan, has died at the age of 45.
Source: MEGA

Prince William and Kate Middleton's college friend Ben Duncan died at 45 years old from a fall.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 4 2025, Published 5:06 p.m. ET

Prince William and Kate Middleton's university friend Ben Duncan has died at the age of 45.

The Big Brother UK star passed on after falling 100 feet from a rooftop bar in London's Trafalgar St. James Hotel on October 30.

According to Daily Mail, Duncan fell seven stories at the swanky hotel, and his body was found in Spring Gardens.

Ben Duncan Died after Falling 100 Feet From a Hotel Bar

image of Ben Duncan fell a 100 feet from a rooftop bar.
Source: MEGA

Ben Duncan fell a 100 feet from a rooftop bar.

The Metropolitan Police told the outlet in a statement: "Officers responded to concerns for a man on the roof of a building in Cockspur Street, Westminster."

They added that the accident occurred just a few minutes after 11 p.m. "The man sadly fell from height. Despite the best efforts from the London Ambulance service, he was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. His death is unexpected but non-suspicious," the police said.

image of Ben Duncan died on October 30 in London.
Source: MEGA

Ben Duncan died on October 30 in London.

The ambulance that serviced the situation also told Daily Mail: “’We sent resources to the scene, including an ambulance crew, an incident response officer, paramedics in fast response cars and paramedics from our hazardous area response team."

"We also dispatched a trauma team in a car from London’s Air Ambulance. Very sadly, despite the best efforts of our crews, a man was pronounced dead at the scene," they continued.

Ben Duncan and the Wales' Friendship

image of Prince William and Kate Middleton met Ben Duncan at college in Scotland.
Source: MEGA

Prince William and Kate Middleton met Ben Duncan at college in Scotland.

Duncan had met the Prince and Princess of Wales, both 43, during their time at Scotland's St. Andrews University in the early 2000s and the three became fast friends. Duncan had also been one of the first people to know about the couple's relationship when they first began dating in 2003.

In 2010, Duncan discussed his relationship with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge in an interview via Daily Mail, saying: "Because we'd had Will and Kate in our midst we had royal protection officers swarming the place. We knew that they had hit it off and we knew that something was happening, but they were just left alone to get on with it."

image of Kate Middleton and Prince William began dating in 2003.
Source: MEGA

Kate Middleton and Prince William began dating in 2003.

Duncan was also with William when Kate first caught the royal's eye at a college fashion show. She had famously rocked a see-through dress on the catwalk in 2002.

"It was the end of their first year. I was there, and in person there were a lot of attractive girls. She was in a very daring dress, in a sheer stocking-like dress. He was sitting front row and his eyes were like stalks," Duncan recalled in the interview.

"She brushed by him on the way to the catwalk and things were never the same again. The whole history of the monarchy had been altered," he said.

