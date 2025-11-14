or
'Innocent' Prince William and Kate Middleton Adorably Admire Each Other in 'Sweet' Pre-Engagement Throwback Video: Watch

Photo of Kate Middleton and Prince William
Source: MEGA

Prince William and Kate Middleton looked adorable in a pre-engagement throwback video, which was taken during the future king's 2008 RAF graduation ceremony.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 14 2025, Updated 2:00 p.m. ET

Prince William and Kate Middleton have fans gushing after a throwback video of Kate attending William’s 2008 RAF graduation ceremony resurfaced on social media.

In the thirty-second video clip, Kate, 43, was seen slipping into the graduation ceremony, finding her seat and subtly scanning the crowd for William, 43. The video then cut to William catching sight of her – gazing down the row at his future bride as she shyly looked back before turning away.

Source: @fashionistaera/X

Kate Middleton gushed over Prince William in a sweet video from 2008.

An Adorable Video Captured Start of Kate Middleton and Prince William’s Love Story

Photo of Kate Middleton and Prince William gave each other adorable look during the video clip.
Source: MEGA

Kate Middleton and Prince William gave each other adorable look during the video clip.

The next shot showed William onstage shaking his father King Charles’ hand, but his attention was clearly off to the side, locked on Kate, who beamed proudly from her seat.

The final moment showed the pair leaving the ceremony arm in arm, clearly happy to be leaving together.

Fans Reacted to the Throwback Video

Photo of Fans couldn't help but react to the adorable video of Prince William and Kate Middleton.
Source: MEGA

Fans couldn't help but react to the adorable video of Prince William and Kate Middleton.

"They had no idea of what a wonderful family they'd build together🥰🥰," one fan wrote in the comments section. Meanwhile, another user added, "What a sweet clip! Both so young and cute 🥰."

"Their innocence gets me every time," a third chimed in.

Kate Middleton and Prince William Met in 2001

Photo of Prince William and Kate Middleton first met as students in 2001.
Source: MEGA

Prince William and Kate Middleton first met as students in 2001.

Kate and William first met in 2001 as students while studying at Scotland’s University of St. Andrews. The pair kept their romance out of the spotlight as they finished school, but did share a high-profile split in 2007.

"At the time I wasn't very happy about it, but it actually made me a stronger person," Kate shared during a joint interview with William in November 2010. "You find out things about yourself that maybe you hadn’t realized. I think you can get quite consumed by a relationship when you are younger, and I really valued that time for me as well although I didn’t think it at the time."

Kate Middleton and Prince William Briefly Split in 2007

Photo of Kate Middleton and Prince William briefly split in 2007, but reconciled one year later.
Source: MEGA

Kate Middleton and Prince William briefly split in 2007, but reconciled one year later.

William and Kate reconciled the following year and announced their engagement in November 2008.

"It was about three weeks ago on holiday in Kenya. We had a little private time away together with some friends and I just decided that it was the right time really," the royal revealed of how he popped the question in the same interview. "We had been talking about marriage for a while so it wasn’t a massively big surprise."

