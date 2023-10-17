Kate Middleton and Prince William 'Reevaluated Their Relationship' After Their Explosive 2007 Breakup
Kate Middleton and Prince William's love story began in the halls of the University of St Andrews, but during their 22-year romance, there was a period when the lovebirds went their separate ways.
The couple was estranged for three months after the Prince of Wales decided to skip holiday festivities with Kate's family.
“One of the reasons behind the decision was William’s decision not to spend New Year’s Eve with the Middletons in 2006," an outlet reported.
The Princess of Wales' former coworker revealed that the future king decided to dump his now-wife over the phone.
“It was clear it was William—and definitely a tiff,” the colleague said. “Around the middle of the day, she was pacing the car park outside the office on her mobile. A few people noticed, because it’s a pretty unusual thing to do. She’d deliberately gone outside to take the call because she didn’t want to be overheard.”
The insider claimed that the royal was visibly upset about the brawl, but Kate was able to quickly gather herself.
“Kate was walking up and down and looking upset as if she was having an argument. But she didn’t cry," the source shared. "Word went ‘round' that it was William, and they were having problems."
"Now it’s clear what it was all about. When she came back to the office, she didn’t say a thing and disappeared for the rest of the day," they added. "We didn’t think anything about it at the time. But looking back, the call was definitely a girlfriend-boyfriend tiff.”
During their 2010 engagement interview, William addressed their time apart.
"Well, I think to be honest, I wouldn't believe everything you read in the paper but in that particular instance, we did split up for a bit," the Prince of Wales confessed.
"But that was just, we both were very young, it was at university, we were sort of both finding ourselves as such and being different characters and stuff, it was very much trying to find our own way and we were growing up, and so it was just sort of a bit of space and a bit of things like that and it worked out for the better," he continued.
Kate credited the moment with helping her personal development and growth.
"And I think I at the time wasn't very happy about it, but actually it made me a stronger person, you find out things about yourself that maybe you hadn't realized, or I think you can get quite consumed by a relationship when you are younger, and I really valued that time for me as well although I didn't think it at the time," Kate told Tom Bradby. "Looking back on it."
William and Kate are private about their dynamic, but people close to the couple applauded Kate for introducing William to a humble lifestyle.
"Those children look pretty happy with life," the source told a publication. "A lot of it is the stabilizing normality Kate brings — and that’s how she grew up."
