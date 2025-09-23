or
Article continues below advertisement
Prince William and Kate Middleton Cause an 'Uproar' at Pippa’s 'Racy' Party, Receive Noise Complaints From Neighbors

Photo of Prince William, Kate Middleton and Pippa Middleton
Source: MEGA

Prince William and Kate Middleton received noise complaints from locals while attending Pippa's 'racy' birthday festivities for her husband.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 23 2025, Published 2:46 p.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Prince William and Kate Middleton may have partied a little too hard.

According to a new report, the duo caused an "uproar" while celebrating Pippa Middleton's husband James Matthews' 50th birthday on Saturday, September 20.

The theme was "racy" (supposedly a nod to the financier's love of Formula One), and the royals were not afraid to get "wild."

Article continues below advertisement

Image of Kate Middleton and Prince William celebrated James Matthews' birthday.
Source: MEGA

Kate Middleton and Prince William celebrated James Matthews' birthday.

Pippa's neighbors in Berkshire village dragged her for her "entitled" and "inconsiderate" behavior. A noisy Spitfire display over the 145-acre estate reportedly worried local civilians who were "concerned" the engines would make their dogs anxious. The festivities allegedly went on until 1:30 a.m. with persistent, loud music.

"I thought this might happen when Pippa moved in. People with money," an eyewitness shared.

Article continues below advertisement

Image of Pippa Middleton threw a birthday party for her husband.
Source: MEGA

Pippa Middleton threw a birthday party for her husband.

"It's common courtesy and respect," another quipped. "There are a lot of very nice people who have a lot of money, but this is about entitlement. I'm a night owl and I do like parties but I'm also aware of others. They could easily have had a silent disco."

Aside from Kate and William, former CEO of Red Bull in Formula One Christian Horner and his wife, Geri Halliwell, were in attendance. James' brother Spencer and his spouse, Vogue Williams, also joined the party.

Article continues below advertisement

Is Kate Middleton Wearing a Wig?

Image of Kate Middleton allegedly stepped out wearing a wig.
Source: MEGA

Kate Middleton allegedly stepped out wearing a wig.

Kate and William's wild night out comes just a few weeks after social media users speculated the star was wearing a wig. The Princess of Wales sported blonder locks while visiting the Natural History Museum's newly renovated gardens in London on Thursday, September 4, leading fans to assume her hair was not natural.

"That’s a wig...she probably lost her hair during cancer treatments," an X user alleged.

"I don’t like it," another said, while a third quipped, "Looks terrible."

Kate Middleton's Cancer Diagnosis

Source: @princeandprincessofwales/Instagram

Kate Middleton got chemotherapy.

Kate announced her cancer diagnosis in March 2024 with an emotional Instagram post.

"My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy, and I am now in the early stages of that treatment," she explained in a video. "This, of course, came as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family. As you can imagine, this has taken time. It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment. But most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be ok."

