Prince William and Kate Middleton Cause an 'Uproar' at Pippa’s 'Racy' Party, Receive Noise Complaints From Neighbors

Prince William and Kate Middleton may have partied a little too hard. According to a new report, the duo caused an "uproar" while celebrating Pippa Middleton's husband James Matthews' 50th birthday on Saturday, September 20. The theme was "racy" (supposedly a nod to the financier's love of Formula One), and the royals were not afraid to get "wild."

Source: MEGA Kate Middleton and Prince William celebrated James Matthews' birthday.

Pippa's neighbors in Berkshire village dragged her for her "entitled" and "inconsiderate" behavior. A noisy Spitfire display over the 145-acre estate reportedly worried local civilians who were "concerned" the engines would make their dogs anxious. The festivities allegedly went on until 1:30 a.m. with persistent, loud music. "I thought this might happen when Pippa moved in. People with money," an eyewitness shared.

Source: MEGA Pippa Middleton threw a birthday party for her husband.

"It's common courtesy and respect," another quipped. "There are a lot of very nice people who have a lot of money, but this is about entitlement. I'm a night owl and I do like parties but I'm also aware of others. They could easily have had a silent disco." Aside from Kate and William, former CEO of Red Bull in Formula One Christian Horner and his wife, Geri Halliwell, were in attendance. James' brother Spencer and his spouse, Vogue Williams, also joined the party.

