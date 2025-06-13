Prince William's Billionaire Pal Sunjay Kapur Dead at 53 After Going Into Shock From Swallowing a Bee in Tragic Incident

The Doon School in India, which is India’s equivalent to England’s Eton School where Prince William attended, revealed they were “deeply saddened” by Kapur’s death, citing him as one of their former students. They shared he was a “distinguished Old Boy, Member of the Board of Governors, and Chair of the Sports and IT Committees” at their institution.

“Educated in India, the UK, and the US, he was a passionate entrepreneur and the first Indian Global Chairman of the Entrepreneurs’ Organization,” they message continued. “A passionate fitness and sport enthusiast and a learner for life, he worked to make polo more accessible beyond its traditional roots. Mr. Kapur’s enduring commitment to excellence, service, and community leaves a lasting legacy.”

The statement concluded by extending their “heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones,” adding, “Rest in peace.”