Prince William's Billionaire Pal Sunjay Kapur Dead at 53 After Going Into Shock From Swallowing a Bee in Tragic Incident
Prince William’s friend tragically died after swallowing a bee, according to new reports.
Sunjay Kapur, a billionaire Indian businessman, was playing polo in England when he collapsed on June 12. Reports suggested a bee stung him in his mouth, which may have sparked an anaphylactic shock, causing him to have a heart attack.
Sudden Passing
Sona Comstar, the company Kapur was chairman of, released the following statement: “We are deeply saddened by the sudden demise of our Chairman, Mr. Sunjay Kapur. He was a visionary leader whose passion, insight and dedication shaped the identity and success of our company.”
Suhel Seth, a well-known author and actor, took to social media platform X to react to the tragic news, noting he was “deeply saddened” by Kapur’s death, calling it a “terrible loss.”
Ashoka University's Statement
Ashoka University, a school in the Indian capital of New Delhi, also reacted to the news.
“Ashoka University mourns the passing away of Sunjay Kapur, Chairman, Sona Comstar and a valued member of the Ashoka fraternity. A prominent figure in India's business community, he will be remembered for his leadership. Our deepest sympathies are with his family at this difficult time," they said in a statement.
The Doon School Speaks Out
The Doon School in India, which is India’s equivalent to England’s Eton School where Prince William attended, revealed they were “deeply saddened” by Kapur’s death, citing him as one of their former students. They shared he was a “distinguished Old Boy, Member of the Board of Governors, and Chair of the Sports and IT Committees” at their institution.
“Educated in India, the UK, and the US, he was a passionate entrepreneur and the first Indian Global Chairman of the Entrepreneurs’ Organization,” they message continued. “A passionate fitness and sport enthusiast and a learner for life, he worked to make polo more accessible beyond its traditional roots. Mr. Kapur’s enduring commitment to excellence, service, and community leaves a lasting legacy.”
The statement concluded by extending their “heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones,” adding, “Rest in peace.”
No Comment From Prince William
Hours before his death, Kapur paid tribute to the victims of an Air India plane crash on June 12, writing, “Terrible news of the tragic Air India crash in Ahmedabad. My thoughts and prayers are with all the families affected. May they find strength in this difficult hour.”
Kapur is survived by his daughter, Samaira, and son, Kiaan, both of whom he shared with his ex-wife, Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor.
Prince William has yet to comment on his friend’s death.