Prince William Refuses to Discuss Estranged Brother Prince Harry During U.S. Trip

William will be in Boston, Massachusetts, to announce the 15 finalists for the awards ceremony. William will meet with the American press to promote his organization, but he made it clear that he won't answer questions about his sibling.

The heir to the British monarchy started Earthshot as a race to find efficient solutions to climate change.

"The Earth is at a tipping point and we face a stark choice: either we continue as we are and irreparably damage our planet, or we remember our unique power as human beings and our continual ability to lead, innovate and problem-solve," William said in an official statement. "People can achieve great things. The next ten years present us with one of our greatest tests – a decade of action to repair the Earth."