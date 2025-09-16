or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Royals > Prince William
OK LogoROYAL FAMILY NEWS

Prince William Reunites With King Charles After Reportedly Feeling 'Blindsided' by His Dad's Meeting With Prince Harry: Photos

Photo of King Charles, Prince William and Kate Middleton and a photo of Prince Harry.
Source: mega

A week after King Charles and Prince Harry reunited, Prince William and Kate Middleton greeted the monarch at the funeral for Katharine, the Duchess of Kent.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 16 2025, Published 4:51 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Prince William and Kate Middleton were seen greeting King Charles as the royal family gathered at the Tuesday, September 16, funeral for Katharine, the Duchess of Kent.

The ceremony may have been the first time the Prince and Princess of Wales saw the patriarch since he shockingly reunited with Prince Harry in the U.K. on September 10.

Article continues below advertisement

The Royal Family Attends Katharine, Duchess of Kent's Funeral

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of King Charles was greeted by Kate Middleton and Prince William at the Duchess of Kent's funeral.
Source: mega

King Charles was greeted by Kate Middleton and Prince William at the Duchess of Kent's funeral.

In photos obtained by OK! after the ceremony at Westminster Cathedral, the mother-of-three walked up to her father-in-law and gave him a kiss on the cheek as she placed her left hand on his shoulder, with Charles hugging her back. William stood slightly behind his wife.

Kate was wearing a black dresscoat, black suede heels, matching beret and a netted face covering that came to just below her eyes. The British beauty, whose new highlighted hair was styled down in loose waves, also donned several pieces of jewelry, including Queen Elizabeth's pearl necklace.

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of the mom-of-three and her father-in-law shared a sweet moment together.
Source: mega

The mom-of-three and her father-in-law shared a sweet moment together.

None of the Wales' three children were in attendance, nor was Charles' wife, Queen Camilla, who was sick with "acute sinusitis."

Royal relatives that did show up included disgraced Prince Andrew and his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, as well as Princess Anne, Sir Timothy Laurence and Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh.

Article continues below advertisement

Prince Harry's Reunion With King Charles

MORE ON:
Prince William

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Photo of Prince William and Kate Middleton didn't see Prince Harry on the latter's recent U.K. visit.
Source: mega

Prince William and Kate Middleton didn't see Prince Harry on the latter's recent U.K. visit.

Prince Harry skipped the funeral, though he was in the U.K. the week prior for a few work and charity engagements. While there, he shockingly got together with his estranged dad in London, marking the first time the two were face-to-face in around 18 months.

The nearly hour-long meeting was said to have gone well.

“It’s a massive step in the right direction,” Queen Elizabeth’s former spokeswoman Ailsa Anderson told a news outlet. "It’s a building of trust.”

Article continues below advertisement

Prince William Found Out About the Reunion at the Last Minute

Photo of Prince Harry reunited with his dad last week after over 1.5 years apart.
Source: mega

Prince Harry reunited with his dad last week after over 1.5 years apart.

William didn't participate in the reunion, with one source claiming he didn't even know about it until the last minute, leaving him feeling "blindsided."

"William thought his father was back in London strictly for cancer treatment and official audiences. He had no idea Harry was on the schedule — and certainly wasn’t asked for input,” read a Rob Shuter #ShuterScoop report.

“If William had been consulted, he would have tried to block it," a second source claimed. "That’s why Charles went ahead quietly.”

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of a source claimed Prince William was 'blindsided' by his dad and Harry's reunion.
Source: mega

A source claimed Prince William was 'blindsided' by his dad and Harry's reunion.

Harry's wife, Meghan Markle, and their two kids didn't make the trip.

The Duke of Sussex's relationship with his family hit rock bottom after he left the monarchy and moved to America in 2020. He went on to shade his family on several occasions, including in his memoir, Spare.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.