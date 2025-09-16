Prince William Reunites With King Charles After Reportedly Feeling 'Blindsided' by His Dad's Meeting With Prince Harry: Photos

Article continues below advertisement

Prince William and Kate Middleton were seen greeting King Charles as the royal family gathered at the Tuesday, September 16, funeral for Katharine, the Duchess of Kent. The ceremony may have been the first time the Prince and Princess of Wales saw the patriarch since he shockingly reunited with Prince Harry in the U.K. on September 10.

The Royal Family Attends Katharine, Duchess of Kent's Funeral

Source: mega King Charles was greeted by Kate Middleton and Prince William at the Duchess of Kent's funeral.

In photos obtained by OK! after the ceremony at Westminster Cathedral, the mother-of-three walked up to her father-in-law and gave him a kiss on the cheek as she placed her left hand on his shoulder, with Charles hugging her back. William stood slightly behind his wife. Kate was wearing a black dresscoat, black suede heels, matching beret and a netted face covering that came to just below her eyes. The British beauty, whose new highlighted hair was styled down in loose waves, also donned several pieces of jewelry, including Queen Elizabeth's pearl necklace.

Source: mega The mom-of-three and her father-in-law shared a sweet moment together.

None of the Wales' three children were in attendance, nor was Charles' wife, Queen Camilla, who was sick with "acute sinusitis." Royal relatives that did show up included disgraced Prince Andrew and his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, as well as Princess Anne, Sir Timothy Laurence and Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh.

Prince Harry's Reunion With King Charles

Source: mega Prince William and Kate Middleton didn't see Prince Harry on the latter's recent U.K. visit.

Prince Harry skipped the funeral, though he was in the U.K. the week prior for a few work and charity engagements. While there, he shockingly got together with his estranged dad in London, marking the first time the two were face-to-face in around 18 months. The nearly hour-long meeting was said to have gone well. “It’s a massive step in the right direction,” Queen Elizabeth’s former spokeswoman Ailsa Anderson told a news outlet. "It’s a building of trust.”

Prince William Found Out About the Reunion at the Last Minute

Source: mega Prince Harry reunited with his dad last week after over 1.5 years apart.

William didn't participate in the reunion, with one source claiming he didn't even know about it until the last minute, leaving him feeling "blindsided." "William thought his father was back in London strictly for cancer treatment and official audiences. He had no idea Harry was on the schedule — and certainly wasn’t asked for input,” read a Rob Shuter #ShuterScoop report. “If William had been consulted, he would have tried to block it," a second source claimed. "That’s why Charles went ahead quietly.”

Source: mega A source claimed Prince William was 'blindsided' by his dad and Harry's reunion.