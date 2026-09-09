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Prince William Leads Global Royals in Mourning at King Harald of Norway's Funeral as Disgraced Step-Grandson Attends Despite Being Under House Arrest

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Source: MEGA

King Haakon VIII's stepson Marius Borg Høiby also attended King Harald's funeral in Norway.

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Sept. 9 2026, Published 5:57 p.m. ET

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Prince William and Princess Anne attended the funeral of the late King Harald V of Norway on behalf of King Charles on Wednesday, September 9.

The Prince of Wales, 44, stood in for his father, 77, at the solemn service at Oslo Cathedral, while the Princess Royal, 76, was present for the burial on a more personal note as she is the godmother of the new King Haakon VIII.

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Marius Borg Høiby Joined His Family at the Funeral Amid His Sentencing

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image of royal family
Source: MEGA

Prince William stepped in for King Charles during the funeral of King Harald V on September 9.

Several other heads of royal families from around the globe were also in attendance, including King Felipe of Spain, Queen Rania of Jordan and Princess Charlene of Monaco.

Haakon's disgraced stepson, Marius Borg Høiby, also joined the Norwegian royal family at the burial amid his house arrest.

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Marius Borg Høiby Is the Stepson of King Haakon VIII

image of royal family
Source: MEGA

The burial mass took place at Oslo Cathedral.

Høiby, 29, is currently under house arrest at his parents' Skaugum Estate after he was found guilty of two counts of rape, as well as 32 other offenses back in June.

He is the son of Queen Mette-Marit and became the stepson of Haakon, 53, when the couple married in 2001.

While he was on a temporary release, Høiby reunited with his relatives to carry Harald's coffin from the Royal Palace to the church's chapel several days prior to the funeral.

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Marius Borg Høiby Visited King Harald Just Before He Died on August 28

image of royal family
Source: MEGA

King Harald died at the age of 89 on August 28.

While Høiby didn't transport Harald's casket into the church for the procession on Wednesday alongside Haakon, he did attend the mass alongside his step-cousins, Princess Märtha Louise’s daughters Maud Angelica Behn, 23, Leah Isadora Behn, 21, and Emma Tallulah Behn, 17.

Høiby was also granted special permission to visit Harald in the hospital before he died on August 28 at the age 89.

image of royal family
Source: MEGA

Marius Borg Høiby is currently under house arrest.

Haakon’s children, Crown Princess Ingrid Alexandra, 22, and Prince Sverre Magnus, 20, as well as Harald’s widow, Queen Sonja, 89, also took part in the funeral.

Høiby is not officially part of the Norwegian regal family, holds no royal titles and is not in the line of succession. The palace released a statement in 2017 saying that he "will not conduct any official activities on the Royal Family’s behalf."

He was initially sentenced to four years in jail after his rape conviction, but he was transferred to house arrest in July while appealing the verdict.

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