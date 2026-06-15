Royal Bombshell: Marius Borg Høiby, Son of Norway's Crown Princess, Sentenced to 4 Years in Prison for Rape Conviction
June 15 2026, Published 10:23 a.m. ET
Marius Borg Høiby, the son of Norway's Crown Princess Mette-Marit, has been sentenced to four years in prison after he was convicted on two counts of rape.
One of Høiby's victims was also granted a two-year restraining order against him.
Marius Borg Høiby Appeared in Oslo District Court Virtually
The 29-year-old European royal was sentenced by the Oslo District Court on Monday, June 15, with his appearance for the verdict taking place via video conferencing.
The decision came almost three months after the conclusion of Høiby's six-week trial. He was cleared by the judges of two other counts of rape, however, he was found guilty of 32 other offenses.
Prosecutors initially called for Høiby to be given seven years and seven months in prison. His attorneys asked for a lesser term of just 18 months and said he will appeal the decision.
His other charges include six counts of filming people without their consent, six counts of sexually offensive conduct without consent, attacking a former partner, violating a restraining order, as well as drug and driving offenses.
Høiby was also convicted of assault and abuse, and was ordered to pay compensation to his victims — including to his former girlfriend Nora Haukland.
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Princess Mette-Marit Married Norway's Crown Prince Haakon in 2001
Høiby is Mette-Marit's son from a previous relationship before she tied the knot with Crown Prince Haakon in 2001. He's not in the line of succession to the throne, as opposed to his half-siblings, Princess Ingrid Alexandra, 22, and Prince Sverre Magnus, 20.
Haakon, 52, shared a statement regarding his stepson's trial back in January, saying: "Our thoughts are with everyone who is affected by this case. It has an impact on the individuals, their families and all those who care about them. We understand that this is a difficult time for many of you, and we sympathize."
"At the same time, it is reassuring to know that we live in a state governed by the rule of law. I am confident that those responsible for overseeing the proceedings will ensure that the trial is conducted in as orderly, proper, and just a manner as possible," the Norwegian heir apparent continued.
Haakon is the only son and second child of King Harald V, and is next in the line of succession.
Haarko's wife, 52, was diagnosed with chronic pulmonary fibrosis in 2018 and is currently on the waiting list for a lung transplant.
In March, her condition was reported to be getting worse as her health was "deteriorating."
Her reputation also suffered a hit when her ties to s-- trafficker Jeffrey Epstein were uncovered earlier this year. She previously admitted to having a friendship with the late financier from 2011 until 2014.